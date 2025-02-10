Gambia: PPP Beneficiaries Applaud Nana, Partners for Championing Children's Welfare

Participants in the ongoing training programme designed for facilitators in the upcoming implementation of the Positive Playful Parenting (PPP) programme have applauded the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) and partners for championing the welfare of children.

The training came on the heels of a recent orientation programme staged by NaNA in collaboration with the Department of Community Development (DCD) and the Directorate of Social Welfare (DSW.

The event held in January, was aimed at equipping Regional Health Team workers and the Multi-Disciplinary Facilitation Team (MDFT) to be able to identify two facilitators with basic criteria from each community.

The PPP program is under component 3 of the World Bank project, which is part of the Nafa program as a sub-component funded by the World Bank to the tune of US$40, 500, 000.

The project was designed to expand and enhance social safety nets to improve the incomes and productivity of the poor and vulnerable. The PPP project, a twelve-month program is targeting 225 communities in all the 6 Districts in the country.

This PPP program, began on Friday 7th February 2025 and is currently being staged in other communities across the regions. The overall objective is to enhance and strengthen participant's capacity in child caring, child nutrition, cleanliness in child handling, managing physically or mentally challenged children and related matters.

Similarly, participants are also being trained on how to make local toys that were used by parents in the old days which they believe can bring parents and the children closer.

Speaking to The Point at a training center in Niorro Jataba in Kiang West, Hawa Badgie from Sankandi village described the PPP project as 'laudable and timely', saying it is also a way of reviving the good days where toys were made by the people themselves.

She highlighted the significance of the training saying they have gained valuable insight in terms of knowledge from it especially relating to child-handling.

She thus urged her follow trainees to put the knowledge gained into practice.

Alieu Kujabi, programme manager at the Program Implementation Directorate at the National Nutrition Agency, outlined the significance of the program, adding that the objective of the project is to bring unity, love and care for both parents to get close and be able to create time for themselves for playful parenting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through these training sessions, he believes they will be able to identify the type of toys they will use for children under 0-3.

Meanwhile, other trainings are currently taking place in communities such as -Yero Bawol, Wulli West in the Upper River Region, Panchang village, Njau and Nyorro village in Upper Salum in the Central River Region-North.