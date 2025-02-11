North Africa: CPI 2024 for the Middle East & North Africa - Corruption Linked to Authoritarianism, but Calls for Reform Emerging

The state of anti-corruption efforts in the Middle East and North Afri region remains bleak. Over the last 12 years, the average score on the regional Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) has increased by just one point, to 39 out of a possible 100 - one of the lowest regional averages worldwide.

The region's stagnation stems mostly from the near-absolute control of its political leaders, who benefit from the wealth they direct toward themselves, while clamping down on any dissent to maintain their power, allowing conflict to rage across a number of states. Their authority has prevented progress on global issues like combatting climate change or advancing gender equity. Yet hope remains, as new coalitions band together to confront these powers, and technological advances bring greater transparency.

These entrenched authoritarian governments have a firm grip on their own socio-economic systems. They shroud corrupt practices in secrecy, opening opportunities for corruption across public life, from access to basic goods and services, to lack of transparency in procurement - for example, in Egypt (CPI score: 30).

Regional overview

With so much to lose from accountability measures and citizen participation, elites target any dissenting voices, from journalists to political activists and civil society organisations. Morocco (37) and Tunisia (39) both attempt to silence demands for accountability.

If corrupt elites are allowed to maintain their absolute authority, the region will remain stuck. These elites have no incentive to address the climate emergency, even as the public begins to suffer its impact - especially as many of the regimes directly benefit from the world's reliance on fossil fuels. This is a significant wasted opportunity. Gulf Countries like Saudi Arabia (59) are trying to increase investment in a greener economy, with plans to rely less on oil and gas, and to develop more sustainable urban planning. However, the outcomes of this process might take too long to help tackle climate change.

Such systems also prevent gender equity, with women, children and vulnerable groups who most need government services the least likely to receive them. In countries like Iraq (26), political interests can use corrupt means to impair citizen participation. The country's governance system was adopted to foster inclusion and diversity, but was manipulated to the advantage of specific political movements, on the basis of sectarian and political affiliation.

Significant improvers

Signs of hope

There are also positive trends, with coalition-building between like-minded actors becoming more frequent, in a transnational effort to counter corrupt forces. Unforeseen opportunities are also emerging. After the downfall of the Assad regime in Syria (12), there is a loud demand that the country work towards real democracy, that is truly inclusive and transparent.

An encouraging development is the effort by countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council to invest in technological solutions in public administration - or "e-governance". This shift improves transparency and can help reduce corruption by removing middlemen and facilitators. For example, e-procurement reduces the chances of corrupt practices such as bribery in budgeting and the use of public funds. This trend offers citizens the chance to gain access to more data through digitalization, enabling them to identify corruption more easily, yet it also creates the need to defend personal privacy. The most notable progress specifically in the field of digitalization of services can be observed in the United Arab Emirates (68) and Saudi Arabia (59), which has increased by 10 points since 2019.

The UAE is building on previous strategic programmes with the "UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025", designed to support cross-sectoral embedding of digital aspects into overall government strategies. The strategy has inclusiveness and user satisfaction among its measures of success, and aims to bridge the digital divide to help reduce inequality among citizens. In Saudi Arabia, programmes such as "Saudi Vision 2030" and the related National Transformation Programme set goals to improve digitalization to enhance the efficiency, transparency and accessibility of government services.

Significant decliners

The way forward

To overcome decades of authoritarianism, the region must develop strong national integrity systems and the separation of powers that will enable citizens to hold leaders to account. This process must include civil society and the public, who should be deeply involved, rather than shut down and shut out. Only then can states ensure good governance, root out corruption and begin to address crucial issues like climate change and gender equity.

Manuel Pirino and Kinda Hattar, Regional Advisors for the Middle East & North Africa, Transparency International