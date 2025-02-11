South Africa: Minister Welcomes SIU Head's Re-Election to Global Anti-Corruption Association

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has congratulated Head of the Special Investigating Unit, Advocate Andy Mothibi on his re-election to the executive committee of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA).

Mothibi was re-elected to serve as Vice President: African Regional Coordinator for the term 2025 - 2027.

"The Minister said that this achievement is a testament to Adv. Mothibi's tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to combating corruption globally.

"Minister Kubayi notes that Advocate Mothibi's re-election reflects the confidence that other nations have in South Africa's dedication to the global fight against corruption. The Minister wishes Advocate Mothibi success in his renewed role, as he continues to contribute to a corruption-free world," the department said.

In a statement on Monday, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) described the IAACA as an international and non-political anti-corruption organisation, which plays a role in fostering collaboration and sharing best practices.

"Advocate Mothibi's reappointment reflects the SIU's unwavering commitment to combating corruption and strengthening good governance. Adv Mothibi's leadership continues positioning South Africa and the wider African region at the forefront of the global anti-corruption agenda," it said.

It further called on stakeholders and the public to support the Advocate in this role.

"The SIU called on its stakeholders and the public to support Adv Mothibi and the SIU in this important role. Together, we can continue to build a corruption-free society and uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency as envisioned in the National Anti-Corruption Strategy," the SIU said.