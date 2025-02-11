Nigeria: Radda Commissions N3bn Danja Road, Flags Off N4.6bn New Project in Kafur

press release

During the commissioning ceremony, Governor Radda revealed plans for a new irrigation project at the Danja Dam.

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, Monday commissioned the 24.5-kilometre Danja-Bazanga-Nahuce road, a World Bank-assisted project under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) programme.

"Our administration will soon award a contract to demarcate a standard irrigation site at the multi-billion naira Danja Dam," the governor announced.

"This N3,054,862,335.33 project will significantly boost irrigation activities in the area," he added.

The governor outlined several ongoing road construction projects in Danja local government.

"We are currently constructing three additional roads: the Kasuwar Chindo-Dam Maigauta-Kirare-Nahuce with a spur to Gidan Taburi, a bypass road from Danja sugar factory to Unguwar Mai Gauta-Danja-Unguwar Digala to Dan Mahawayi road," Mr Radda stated.

He also stated that construction of the Danja-Dabai road under RAAMP would commence soon, emphasising, "these roads, upon completion, will enhance trade and business activities in these communities."This administration remains committed to delivering viable projects that directly impact the lives of our common citizens," Governor Radda reaffirmed, urging community members to protect government infrastructure against vandalization.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Rural and Social Development, Prof Abdulhamid Ahmad, described the aforementioned projects as part of the governor's vision "to open up rural communities for the enhancement of social and economic activities to feel a sense of belonging."

The Commissioner encouraged benefiting communities to maintain their support for the state administration's policies and programs to receive more dividends of democracy.

On his part, Rabo Tambaya, the Chairman of Danja Local Government commended the state's agricultural support programs.

"Governor Radda's provision of free farm inputs and implements to dry season farmers, coupled with subsidized fertilizer, has revolutionized farming activities in our state," Tambaya stated.

He added, "These initiatives have significantly boosted agricultural productivity across our communities."

In the same vein, the State House of Assembly member representing Danja constituency, Shamsuddeen Abubakar Dabai praised the governor for his focus on impactful development.

"The various projects executed under Governor Radda's leadership have demonstrated a clear commitment to improving the lives of our common citizens," Dabai remarked.

In continuation of the ongoing statewide development marathon, Governor Radda also launched the construction of 7.5-4-kilometre Gozaki-Sabon Gari-Layin Baushe road in Kafur Local Government.

The project, valued at over N4.6 billion, is being executed under the World Bank's Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

During the flag-off exercise, Governor Radda announced additional infrastructure plans for the area.

"We will soon award another contract for the construction of Kafur Yar-Kadanya road under the RAAMP programme," he revealed.

Detailing his experience further, Governor Radda explained that the visit afforded him an opportunity to hear directly from members of Gozaki communities and understood fully the issue of school and other infrastructure that need the attention of the state government.

He asserted this feedback made the state administration more committed to respond to the yearnings and aspirations of members of the communities.

Governor Radda, however, called for continued patience from citizens, while affirming that the administration remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy to the people of Katsina State.