The Congolese rebels who have captured and occupied swathes of eastern DR Congo have demanded the unconditional withdrawal of Southern African Development Community (SADC) troops, warning that their presence will only escalate the conflict.

In an open letter dated February 8, 2025, the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), a coalition that includes the March 23 Movement (M23), accused SADC of violating its Mutual Defence Pact by intervening in what it described as an internal political struggle.

Signed by AFC leader Corneille Nangaa Yobeluo, the letter called the deployment an "act of interference" in their "constitutional revolution" against President Félix Tshisekedi's government.

"The Congolese crisis is primarily political, identity-based, and internal. The solution remains political and must be among the Congolese themselves," Nangaa wrote.

The letter also claimed that M23 is not a foreign-backed rebellion but a movement made up of Congolese nationals resisting what it called a "tyrannical regime."

The statement comes as the crisis in DR Congo was discussed at an emergency summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, convened by the East African Community (EAC) and SADC.

However, key players leaders were notably absent. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived after the meeting had already concluded. Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi skipped the summit entirely, opting to participate via video link from Kinshasa while sending his prime minister to represent him in person.

Burundian President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who has troops stationed in eastern Congo, chose instead to travel to New York for a National Prayer Breakfast.

Despite the lack of full participation, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who hosted the summit, called for urgent de-escalation.

"Military solutions alone will not end this conflict. Dialogue must take centr3 stage," she urged.

The AFC, however, remains adamant that SADC's presence is illegitimate, arguing that the mutual defense pact only justifies intervention in the case of an external attack on a member state.

"SADC's deployment is not about regional security--it is about propping up a government that has lost legitimacy," Nangaa alleged.

Last week, Malawi ordered its troops to pull out, saying the mandate that was peacekeeping had been breached by engaging in open confrontation with the rebels.

South Africa has also hinted at withdrawal although Ramaphosa seems to be the last hope fro Tshisekedi and will unlike do so.

The letter further accused Tshisekedi's administration of deepening ethnic divisions, particularly targeting Congolese Tutsis.

It also alleged that Kinshasa has enlisted members of the Rwandan Hutu militia, the Forces de Défense et de Libération du Rwanda (FDLR), to fight alongside government troops.

"By supporting Kinshasa, SADC is aligning itself with forces engaged in ethnic cleansing," the AFC warned.

Kinshasa, however, has rejected M23's demands. Tshisekedi has insisted that he will not negotiate with what his government calls a "terrorist" movement.

"We will not compromise with those who seek to destabiliae our nation," he said in his video address to the summit.

The ongoing standoff between M23 and SADC forces has heightened fears of prolonged conflict. With rebels holding key territories and regional divisions complicating diplomatic efforts, the DR Congo crisis remains far from resolution.

The M23 last week named a new government in Goma and announced restoration of basic services such as Internet and water that had been cut off by the central government.