The security situation in South Kivu of DR Congo has reportedly deteriorated amid reports of violence, looting, and abuses propagated by the Congolese army coalition including the Wazalendo militia.

Local reports indicate that FARDC, the Burundian army, and the Wazalendo militia have recently engaged in acts of looting and violence in the territories of Bukavu, Kabare, Katana, and Kavumu, claiming the lives of at least 10 civilians.

Congolese authorities have since announced that 84 FARDC soldiers are being prosecuted for their alleged involvement in civilian killings and looting in Kavumu.

According to reports, M23 forces have now positioned themselves just 8 kilometers from Kavumu Airport, a strategic military and logistical hub, after the rebel movement announced its plans to march to Kinshasa.

While the M23 said that it did not intend to capture Bukavu, it pointed out that it would defend its right to protect the populations within its controlled areas.

Bukavu is the capital of South Kivu in DR Congo.

Just over three years after the resurgence of the M23 in eastern DR Congo, the rebel group's war with a government coalition saw its biggest escalation two weeks ago when the rebels captured Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, and claimed its control from government forces.

Religious leaders condemn abuse

Metropolitan Archbishop François-Xavier Maroy Rusengo has strongly criticized the conduct of Congolese forces, decrying their treatment of innocent civilians.

In a letter addressed to the governor of South Kivu, Rusengo said he was concerned over reports that FARDC troops are positioning heavy weapons in residential areas.

"Some of our brothers returning from the front seem to equate us with their enemies, looting and killing us without reason," the Archbishop added, "There are reports of soldiers attempting to position their weapons on the properties of peaceful citizens as if to turn Bukavu into a battlefield. They should reconsider."

It is also believed that authorities have imposed a nighttime curfew in Uvira, South Kivu's second-largest city from 9 pm. to 5 am in the wake of the atrocities.

In a related development, the Congolese government appointed William Amuri Yakutumba as the coordinator of the Wazalendo militia in South Kivu.

Amuri, leader of the Mai-Mai Yakutumba militia, has been accused of targeting the Banyamulenge community and remains sanctioned by both the United Nations and the European Union.

Reports suggest that President Félix Tshisekedi has reached out to Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby, requesting military assistance.

President Déby has been quoted in the media expressing support for his DR Congo counterpart after the latter's army (FARDC) alongside the Burundian army, militia like Wazalendo and FDLR were overrun by the M23 rebels in Goma recently.

Meanwhile, the head of the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (PDDRC-S) in Beni territory, North Kivu, warned of the proliferation of new armed militia groups in the region.

Since 2022, more than 20 armed groups have been formed in the territory of Beni, adding to the more than 250 armed groups that were present in the Eastern DRC before 2022.

Many of these factions have aligned with the government under the Wazalendo umbrella to fight against M23.

"Spiritual front"

The Kinshasa regime has initiated a "spiritual front" as part of its broader strategy against M23.

Just recently, during a public prayer session attended by the Minister of Justice, influential pastor Mukuna called for divine retribution against Rwanda.

The Congolese Minister of Communication Patrick Muyaya defended the cause, arguing that spiritual efforts will complement the country's military, diplomatic, media, and legal strategies.

The threat of full-scale urban warfare in Bukavu looms large, while international actors continue to maneuver behind the scenes, according to local reports.