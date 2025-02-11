Nigeria: IGP Bans Police Officers Dressed in Mufti From Carrying Rifles, Warns Against Rights Violations

"No operative should be seen carrying assault arms (rifles) while dressed in civilian attire (mufti). All tactical squads are to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure, while properly dressed in the assigned uniform for the particular squad."

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed police officers to disarm when dressed in mufti.

He also asked the officers to conduct themselves professionally, warning them to avoid gross violations of human rights.

These were disclosed in a statement posted on Facebook by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Mr Adejobi said Mr Egbetokun gave the directives during a virtual meeting "with strategic police managers" on Monday.

"The Inspector-General of Police issued a stern warning to all officers regarding serious breaches of Human Rights, emphasising the duty of the Force to uphold these rights," he stated, saying the warning followed "various complaints regarding Human Rights Violations through the Force's complaint channels," the statement said.

The police boss warned that misconduct would not be tolerated.

"The IGP also warned all tactical squads against the misuse of power and improper dressing, emphasising the importance of operating in approved uniforms,"

Mr Adejobi further stated. "No operative should be seen carrying assault arms (rifles) while dressed in civilian attire (mufti). All tactical squads are to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure, while properly dressed in the assigned uniform for the particular squad."

Some Nigerian youth have experienced brutality and other forms of rights violations, especially by the police officers attached to the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The SARS officers often dressed in mufti, were heavily armed. Their reign of brutality spurred the #EndSARS protests which later turned violent in some cities in Nigeria. It was one of the street demonstrations that the Nigerian government including the police won't forget in a hurry.

Also, Mr Adejobi stated that the police boss spoke on the "indiscriminate transfer of cases" without his approval.

"This conduct is highly prohibited and would no longer be tolerated, as such exposes the parties to unnecessary burdens and delayed justice in their cases," he added. "The IGP concluded by directing that all ranks must work collaboratively to prevent any irresponsible acts that can tarnish the reputation of the Force."

Nigeria police struggling for good image

The Nigeria Police Force is suffering a good image crisis, a deteriorating situation that is eroding public trust in the force.

Following the killings and arbitrary arrests and detention of #EndBadGovernance protesters last August, the police would later set up an investigative committee that disputed the independent findings of media organisations and rights groups such as Amnesty International (AI).

For instance, a PREMIUM TIMES investigation showed that police officers aided by local security officers killed more than five #EndBadGovernance protesters in Niger State.

AI also released a report corroborating this newspaper's findings.

The group revealed that 24 people were killed and more than 1,000 others detained after police officers used excessive force to disperse protesters.

Despite evidence of gross misconduct by the police, Mr Egbetokun, the police boss exonerated his men, praising them for their professionalism.