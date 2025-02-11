Nigeria: How Hotel CEO Was Arrested in Lagos On Charges of Sexual Assault Against Minors

Opara Macdonald, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Leuven Empire Hotel and Suites in Ejigbo, Lagos, has been arrested and paraded by the Zone 2 Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

The arrest follows allegations of sexual assault against a 16-year-old boy. A petition filed on January 23, 2025, by Edozie Christian on behalf of his son, prompted the investigation.

The petition detailed allegations of unlawful sexual acts committed by Macdonald against the minor. Upon receipt of the petition, the Assistant Inspector General of Police assigned CSP Uba Bangajiya Adams to conduct a discreet investigation into the matter.

According to the police statement, the victim initially hesitated to come forward due to alleged threats from Macdonald, who warned him that disclosing the incidents would result in him losing his sanity.

The victim eventually confided in his mother, recounting how Macdonald had taken him from the hotel to his residence in Akowonjo-Egbeda and subjected him to the alleged assaults.

The victim also claimed that Macdonald gave him ₦5,000 and a bottle of Lucozade Boost after the incidents. The case was initially reported to the Isheri-Osun Police Division.

However, police say that instead of cooperating with the investigation, Macdonald attempted to obstruct justice and escalated the matter to the Zone 2 Command Headquarters, where he was subsequently apprehended.

A medical examination of the victim was conducted at Mirabel Medical Centre. A friend of the victim, who was present at the hotel on the day of the alleged incident, corroborated the victim's account, stating that he witnessed Macdonald engaging in unlawful acts with the victim and that Macdonald had also attempted similar acts with him.

The friend also provided recorded telephone conversations, chat histories, and video evidence allegedly filmed by the victim within Macdonald's residence.

While initially denying any knowledge of the victim, Macdonald later admitted to taking the boy to his residence. He claims the money he gave the boy was for swimming and internet games and that he had met the boy during his graduation.

He also suggested that rival hotels are trying to sabotage his business. Macdonald requested a DNA test, alleging the victim uses performance-enhancing drugs.

The police statement also revealed that the initial Investigating Police Officer (IPO) from the Isheri-Osun Police Division is under detention for unprofessional conduct, specifically for removing a key witness's statement from the case file.

The police clarified that the medical report from Mirabel Medical Centre is authentic and has not been tampered with.

The victim is currently receiving medical care. The police spokesperson, CSP Ayuba Tunni Umma, stated that Macdonald will be charged in court upon the completion of the investigation and urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and protect their children from harmful influences.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further details emerged from an interview with the victim and another young man who claimed to be a victim of Macdonald.

The second individual described a similar modus operandi, where he was approached through a classmate and lured with promises of money. He alleges that he was sexually assaulted by Macdonald on two occasions.

Macdonald, in an interview, acknowledged meeting the victim but denied the allegations of sexual assault. He stated he is married with three children and expressed regret only if proven guilty by a judge. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.