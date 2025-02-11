Nigeria: Six States, Stakeholders Declare Readiness for South West Games 2025

All the six Southwest states have officially declared their readiness to participate in the highly anticipated South West Games 2025 (SWG 2025).

This unanimous commitment followed an intensive marathon meeting between state sports directors and event organisers, Practagali Partners, at The Colossus Lagos Conference Hall last Friday.

The meeting, hailed as high-calibre and strategic, underscored the states' eagerness to ensure the maiden edition of SWG 2025 is a resounding success. The sports directors from Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti states expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation by the organisers and pledged full participation in the tournament.

Adding to the excitement, the event will feature a premier sub-tournament, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Southwest Alliance Games (BATSWAG), designed to showcase the region's most talented U18 athletes.

With competitions spanning seven sports--football, basketball, table tennis, boxing, athletics, volleyball, and archery--the games promise to be a landmark event for youth sports development. The declaration of readiness from all participating states has set the stage for what is expected to be one of the most thrilling and transformative sporting events in the region's history.

The sports directors commended Practagali Partners for their meticulous planning and commitment to delivering a world-class tournament.

"We are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the South West Games 2025 surpasses expectations," stated Funmilola Adedipe, Managing Director of Practagali Partners. "The overwhelming support and readiness from the state sports directors have further energized our resolve to execute a truly historic competition."

Director of Media for the Games, Victor Ganzallo, reinforced the broader significance of the event beyond competition. "This tournament is about legacy. It is about giving young athletes a sense of purpose, a platform to excel, and an opportunity to dream beyond their immediate environment. BATSWAG and SWG 2025 will serve as a vehicle for talent discovery and national sports development."

The meeting laid the foundation for crucial agreements regarding the event's structure, logistics, and execution.

Initially, five sports were scheduled for the Games--football, basketball, table tennis, boxing, and athletics. However, after deliberations, volleyball was unanimously included, and stakeholders proposed the addition of archery, which was accepted as a state-coordinated event.

The allocation of athletes per sport was agreed upon, ensuring a well-structured and inclusive tournament.

Football will feature 18 male players with seven coaches, table tennis will include one male and one female player, boxing will have four male participants, while athletics will have four male and four female athletes. Basketball, volleyball, and archery will also see a mix of participants, reflecting the diversity of talent across the region.

To foster a strong regional identity, each state has chosen a distinctive color for their team jerseys: Ekiti will wear blue, Lagos red, Ogun yellow, Ondo green, Osun white, and Oyo burgundy.

The designated venues for the games have also been finalized, with YABATECH Sports Complex hosting football and athletics, Teslim Balogun Stadium designated for table tennis, volleyball, boxing, and archery, while Rowe Park Sports Complex will be the venue for basketball. Participants will be accommodated at Faith Plaza and The Anglican House, both located in close proximity to competition venues.

March 25 will mark the arrival of participants and a technical meeting, while the games will take place from March 26 to 28, culminating in the final match and closing ceremony. Departure is scheduled for March 29.

To ensure fair play, a modified screening model will be adopted to verify the age of participants, with each state overseeing its own selection process. Every participant will receive a certificate of participation, with gold, silver, and bronze medals awarded in various categories. An overall trophy will be presented to the top three performing states. A match-past ceremony featuring all participants will be held during the closing ceremony.

The enthusiastic feedback from all participating states and the strategic preparations by Practagali Partners signal a historic sporting event on the horizon.

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, affirmed Lagos' commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience.

He said, "Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's unwavering support for sports development is evident in our infrastructure and logistics readiness. Lagos is prepared, and with the collective backing of all Southwest states, SWG 2025 will be nothing short of spectacular."