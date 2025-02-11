Africa: Tight Bond Amongst Super Eagles Players

Could Inspire AFCON 2025 Victory, Says Iwobi

Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder, Alex Chuka Iwobi, has revealed the tight-knit bond amongst the Super Eagles players, stating that it could play a huge role as they aim for AFCON 2025 victory.

Iwobi has been ever present for Fulham this season, recording his best season in the English top flight so far with seven goals and three assists.

Away from the English Premier League, the former Arsenal man has his gaze fixed on a gold medal when the AFCON 2025 tournament comes to an end in Morocco.

Speaking in an interview with Chinasa Anukam on the Is This Seat Taken show, Iwobi shared his favourite moment from Nigeria's AFCON 2023 outing in Ivory Coast, playing up the team's camaraderie.

"My favourite moment from AFCON 2023 was beating South Africa on penalties. Our goalkeeper (Nwabali), that's my guy. We're one big family, we don't like having big egos, and we're all as good as each other. Obviously, we've got people nominated for Africa's best, but we're trying to be Africa's best team. That's how we see it," the former Everton man said.

Iwobi was a part of the Super Eagles team that claimed bronze in the AFCON 2019 and was part of the team that won silver in Ivory Coast last year and is gunning for a gold or nothing in the AFCON 2025 tournament in Morocco.

"We want to win the AFCON, we were so close in the last one, and I want to win the next one," the 28-year-old concluded.