Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2025 - Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, and Botswana Clashes Revealed in Group D

6 February 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, will witness an exciting battle in Group D, featuring Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, and Botswana.

The group promises a mix of experience and ambition, with the 2021 AFCON champions, Senegal, looking to dominate, while DR Congo, Benin, and Botswana aim to cause upsets.

Senegal Begins Title Hunt Against Benin

The group kicks off on December 23, 2025, with Senegal facing Benin at Stade de Tanger in Tangier.

The Teranga Lions, who won their maiden AFCON title in 2021, are among the favorites and will be expected to start strong.

However, Benin, known for their resilience, will be keen to frustrate the star-studded Senegalese side.

The second match of the day will see DR Congo take on Botswana at Stade Annexe Olympique Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

DR Congo, a two-time AFCON winner, will be favorites, but Botswana, making just their second-ever AFCON appearance, will be out to prove themselves.

Senegal Faces DR Congo in Heavyweight Clash

One of the most anticipated matches of Group D will be Senegal vs DR Congo on December 27 at Stade de Tanger in Tangier.

With both teams boasting top talent playing in Europe, this game could determine the group leader.

On the same day, Benin will battle Botswana at Stade Annexe Olympique Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, with both teams likely fighting to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Final Showdowns on January 1, 2026

The last round of Group D matches will take place on December 30, 2025. Botswana will take on DR Congo at Stade El Barid in Rabat, while Senegal faces Botswana at Stade de Tanger in Tangier.

With only two automatic qualification spots and a potential third-place route to the knockout rounds, Group D promises intense battles and unpredictable outcomes.

Group D Fixtures - AFCON 2025

MatchdayFixtureDateStadiumCity
1 Senegal vs Botswana 23 Dec 2025 Stade de Tanger Tangier
1 DR Congo vs Benin 23 Dec 2025 Stade El Barid Rabat
2 Benin vs Botswana 27 Dec 2025 Stade Annexe Olympique Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah Rabat
2 Senegal vs DR Congo 27 Dec 2025 Stade de Tanger Tangier
3 Botswana vs DR Congo 30 Dec 2025 Stade El Barid Rabat
3 Benin vs Senegal 30 Dec 2025 Stade de Tanger Tangier

