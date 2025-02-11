Nigeria: Climate Change - Adaptation Fund, Frld to Help Vulnerable Countries

In a continued effort to respond swiftly to the urgent challenges posed by climate change and its impacts on vulnerable countries across the globe, the Secretariats of the Adaptation Fund (AF) and the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) have entered into a framework for cooperation.

In a Letter of Intent (LOI) that was signed by the heads of the two funds recently, the LOI emphasised the need to foster innovation and leverage collective expertise of the two funds to create scalable solutions that address both immediate and long-term impacts of climate change. It empowers communities, ensuring that climate strategies are inclusive, equitable, promote sustainable development, and facilitate a just transition that leaves no one behind.

It is further aligned with the Paris Agreement, which affirms the need to enhance coherence and complementarity between climate funds. The Secretariats will work collaboratively to find synergies with one another and common partners to leverage each other's resources and avoid duplication of efforts.

"Our collaboration with the Adaptation Fund is perfectly in line with our board's commitment to fostering complementary, coherence and coordination within the global climate landscape We look forward to joining forces with the Adaptation Fund to further strengthen the responses to loss and damage in the most vulnerable nations so that no one is left behind. Through sharing experiences and knowledge, we will maximize our collective impact for a more coordinated and effective response to loss and damage," said Ibrahima Cheikh Diong, Executive Director of the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage.

"Adaptation and loss and damage are two sides of the same coin. Through this cooperation with the Fund for responding to Loss and Damage, we look forward to furthering our collective efforts by exploring common areas where we can work together and respond to the goals of the Paris Agreement to further coherence and complementarity and help maximize the limited resources that we have available. It sets a broad framework and is intended to evolve as we build further value in this collaboration, which ultimately benefits the vulnerable countries we serve," said Mikko Ollikainen, Head of the Adaptation Fund.