Africa: Pinnick - Removal of Regional Blocks Will Allow for the Best to Represent Africa in FIFA

With the FIFA Council seats up for grabs during the next CAF elections slated for March 12, 2025 in Cairo, Egypt, Nigeria's Amaju Pinnick will be one of the 10 candidates to battle for the six tickets at stake.

Of the six tickets, one is reserved for women's representatives from the continent on the 37-member FIFA Council. It is presently occupied by Isha Johansen of Sierra Leone who has been challenged by the duo of Lydia Nsekera of Burundi and Kanizat Ibrahim of the Comoros Island.

Pinnick will be seeking re-election for another four-year term on the FIFA Council where he has become a major voice from the continent.

Presently representing Africa as one of the six Vice Presidents on the FIFA Council is Patrice Motsepe, the South African billionaire businessman who is CAF President.

The former NFF President will battle nine other contestants that include; Hany Abou Rida (Egypt) who is seeking re-election; Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco) is also seeking re-election; Yahia Ahmed (Mauritania); Souleiman Waberi (Djibouti);

Idriss Dialli (Cote d'Ivoire); Mathurin Chakus (Benin Republic); Augustine Senghor (Senegal); Djibrilla Pele Hamidou (Niger Republic); and Andrew Kamanga (Zambia).

The March 12 contests in Cairo will be very different from the past FIFA Council elections in Africa with the removal of languages in voting for FIFA Council members. This was a resolution from the most recent 46th CAF General Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The removal of language blocks brings an element of fairness and also increasing the level of competition from the nominations.

Previously, The Arab/Luso-Spanish speaking region has strong contenders like Abou Rida and Faouzi Lekjaa who will be seeking a second term.

But in his first official interview on the FIFA Council elections, Pinnick said at the weekend that he has nothing against throwing the contests open without regional encumbrances.

"It was a conventional decision to remove the bottleneck of ethnicity and allow the best five to represent Africa no matter where they come from. If the best five come from the Anglophone region, so be it. If they come from the Arab zone, that is alright. They are all representing Africa," observed Pinnick who is also a CAF Executive Committee member.

Asked to clarify a statement in the media where he was quoted to have said that he was sure of re-election with no less than 18 votes from the COSAFA and CECAFA region, Pinnick insisted it was news to him as he did not grant any interview to any reporter.

"When I saw the publication that I have 18 votes , I just laughed. There are investigative journalists all over the continent and I think somebody looked at the elections and came out with that number. Even if I have 18 votes, I will not come out to say that I have 18 votes," stressed Pinnick.

He however admitted that both COSAFA and CECAFA have a total of 26 votes and if the reporter was from that region, it may be from his investigation which has nothing to do with him.

"The truth is that COSAFA and CECAFA have 26 votes and the same 26 voters will vote for all the candidates, including Amaju. They can vote for anybody they want. I know my friends and I can tell you for free that I have friends all over in all the zones and I believe my friends will not let me down, they have never let me down. But everything depends on what God almighty wants us to achieve this time around."

On the press statement from COSAFA and CESAFA jointly endorsing the candidature of Zambian FA President Andrew Kamanga for a FIFA Council seat, Pinnick said

It is all part of the politics of the contest. "A. Appadorai, in his book Substance of Politics, defines politics as politics is politics. This means that it is a definition where the definiens (that which is to be defined ) do not tell us about the defiendum ( that which has been defined) i rest my case.

"Well, I saw the joint press conference by COSAFA and CECAFA and I knew instantly it is all politics and we understand it. We have seen it before and we are happy that the unions made that statement. But one thing I know is that I have friends all over Africa and this election is not between Amaju and Andrew Kamanga, no. Amaju is running against nine persons and Kamanga is running against nine persons. Like in Athletics, the first five to breast the tape win the race. It is not me against Kamanga. Kamanga is my friend, an amazing guy. He has uplifted Zambian football. We have done things together several times and I will be shocked if Kamanga doesn't vote for me. Honestly, I will be shocked.

He stressed that all the 10 contestants for the five seats were eminently qualified to represent Africa. Mali's Maumoutou Toure is the only one not seeking re-election as he has stepped down.

"We have friends in COSAFA, CECAFA, WAFU A, WAFU B, in North Africa and I must say that the 10 contestants are all competent and it is within their right to want to run for the office. It is normal, inevitable and it is our ability to convince them to allow us to continue. Power resides with God and it is not a do or die affair. So long as everybody is looking at ways to advance African football it is ok with me. When I see people trying to create bitterness, it is unfortunate," observed the FIFA Council member. He however frowned at those insisting on the narratives that only sitting FA presidents were qualified to run. "Some people are saying that it is only president that can be in the FIFA council. That is unfortunate. They just want to heat up the polity. At the appropriate time, we will respond to that. But I want to tell you that all the candidates are immensely qualified to run. All of the candidates are successful in their businesses and have transferred that success to their football."

In his X-ray of other candidates for the five FIFA Council seats, Pinnick hailed these football administrators from Africa for what they have done for their various FAs. "If you look at the guy from Benin Republic in FIFA Council, Mathurin de Chakus, he has been able to uplift Benin football in the last six year. If you talk about Senegal's Federation President, Augustin Senghor, he's one of the most successful FA Presidents in Africa at the moment. He has won practically every competition in football in the continent. He won the first AFCON in his zone. Is it about Souleiman Hassan Waberi? As President of the Djibouti FA, he is like a magician! I know him very well. We are like twins. We were born the same year and share ideas on how best to run football. I was in Djibouti for his re-election. He's so well loved and revered in that country. Though from a small country but he's the third Vice President of CAF.

Similarly, Pinnick said Idriss Diallo from Côte d'Ivoire just won the AFCON as host and commends him for the great job he's doing with Ivorian football.

"Hany Abou Rida of Egypt is the most experienced when it comes to football matters. He has the experience you can't buy from the market. When we are in the council meeting, once Abou Rida speaks, you know he's talking from experience and is well respected for it. Don't even talk about Fouzi Lekjaa of Morocco. He's the most gifted FIFA administrator to come from this continent! His achievements with Moroccan football have become legendary. He's the first FA President to take Africa to the semi final of the World Cup which he achieved at Qatar 2022. He's hosting everything that is available to host in world football. He has made his government to see reason why Morocco should play some leadership role in Africa. That speaks volume of his capabilities."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Nigeria International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pinnick also hailed Niger FA President, Djibrilla Hima Hamidou "who we call the young Pele. He is taking his country's football to greater heights. As for me, my record is there for all to see. And so, these are not the type of people you wish away. Their experience cannot be wished away. We are all eminently qualified for the positions."

In summary, Pinnick stressed that African football has come of age. "There is a great improvement in the game because of these gentlemen and ladies. I don't want to talk about myself, the relationships that I have built over the years, from my eight years as NFF president to now. But is not about the individual... once you are in the FIFA Council your focus is global.

"In CAF, your focus is continental. We have been very vocal in projecting and protecting African football... we have built bridges because it is not everything you can achieve in isolation.

"We have been able to do that in the last four years and in the next four years, we want to take it to the next level. In the next four years, we will look at Africa and what we have been able to achieve and then become more intentional in specific areas, about development," concludes the ambitious football administrator from the Niger Delta of Nigeria.

Contestants for the five FIFA Positions

Hany Abou Rida (Egypt) seeking re-election Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco) seeking re-election Yahia Ahmed (Mauritania) Souleiman Waberi (Djibouti) Amaju Pinnick (Nigeria) seeking re-election Idriss Dialli (Cote d'Ivoire) Mathurin Chakus (Benin) seeking re-election Augustine Senghor (Senegal) Djibrilla Hamidou Pele (Niger) Andrew Kamanga (Zambia) *Mamoutou Toure (Mali) *stepped down

Contestants for the Woman's Seat