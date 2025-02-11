Nigeria: Agriculture - Kano Govt, World Bank Disburses $250,000 to 10 Communities

Arthur Eriye

In a drive to enhance climate-smart agriculture in Kano State, the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, has disbursed $250,000 in community revolving funds, with $25,000 allocated to each of 10 beneficiary communities.

The funds are meant for investments in climate-smart agriculture, value chain development, including production, processing, and packaging.

During the cheque presentation ceremony in Kano recently, the Kano ACReSAL Project Coordinator and Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Dahir Muhammad Hashim, stressed that the initiative aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change and enhance food security through sustainable agricultural practices.

"This fund is not merely financial aid; it is a transformative resource that empowers farmers, improves livelihoods, and strengthens community resilience," Dr. Hashim stated.

The 10 selected communities for the climate-smart agriculture --Chiranchi, Diso, Kofar Naisa, Galadanchi, Gwale, Kwankwaso, Garo, Sarigirin, Gobirawa, and Dala--were chosen based on strict criteria to ensure accountability and a commitment to sustainable agriculture.

To ensure transparency and sustainability, the project has established governance structures, including Community Revolving Fund Management Committees (CRFMCs), Community Business Agents (CBAs), and Boards of Trustees (BoTs).

"ACReSAL has made significant strides in addressing environmental challenges," Dr. Hashim added. "Under the project, we've planted three million trees, rehabilitated 106 kilometers of shelterbelt, and restored 24,865 hectares of degraded land. Over 1,200 farmers have benefited from woodlot plantations and orchards, and two nurseries, which produce one million seedlings annually, have been rehabilitated."

The project has achieved significant milestone in combating water scarcity, constructing 50 solar-powered boreholes across various communities, and renovating the Soil and Water Laboratory at Northwest University Kano. Additionally, livelihood support has been provided to communities in the Falgore Game Reserve.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf commended Hashim for his exemplary leadership, calling him the most outstanding commissioner in the state. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to environmental sustainability, economic empowerment, and securing further funding to expand the CRF initiative.