Nigeria: Vitel Wireless Becomes First Mvno to Receive Number Series From NCC

Vitel Wireless (Vitel) has become the first Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in the country to be issued a mobile number series by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The allocation of the 0712 mobile number series marks a significant step in Nigeria's evolving telecom landscape.

The Nigerian MVNO market has historically been tightly regulated, with only a few players entering under stringent licensing requirements. Vitel's emergence as a fully licensed MVNO, complete with its own number series, highlights the country's growing openness to competitive and innovative telecom solutions aimed at improving service delivery and accessibility.

Chairman and CEO of Vitel Wireless, Kenneth Nwabueze, said that the company's acquisition of its unique mobile number series, 0712, demonstrates the trust and confidence of the NCC in the company's vision and readiness to serve the Nigerian market.

"As part of its international readiness, Vitel was also issued by NCC its own international routing code, enabling seamless international connectivity and positioning the company to offer high-quality global telecommunications services. Having successfully met all government regulatory requirements, Vitel Wireless is now prepared for a smooth market entry and poised to launch innovative, affordable, and customer-focused services across Nigeria," he said.

Nwabueze further emphasised the significance of this achievement, saying: "This is a landmark achievement not only for Vitel Wireless but also for the Nigerian telecommunications sector as a whole. Our team is excited to be at the forefront of this new era, bringing innovative telecom services to Nigerians and ensuring connectivity for all. We are committed to providing reliable and cost-effective solutions that will drive Nigeria's digital economy forward."

He explained that with a focus on leveraging the latest technology and enhancing customer satisfaction, Vitel Wireless is set to transform the MVNO landscape in Nigeria, offering tailored solutions that meet the diverse needs of individuals and businesses. By securing both a dedicated mobile number series and an international routing code, the company is well-positioned to provide exceptional service quality, both locally and internationally.