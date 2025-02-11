Nigeria: Akwa Utd Upset Enyimba As Rivers Utd Labour to Beat Lobi

Enyimba's quest for the Nigeria Premier Football League's podium finish suffered a major blow last night following their 2-1 defeat by struggling Akwa United FC.

The defeat pushed the former African and Nigerian champions way off the top cadre, as they fell to eighth position with 31 points from 22 matches played so far.

The host, Akwa United, were elevated from the bottom of the log to the 18th position with 23 points but still glued in the relegation zone alongside Lobi Stars, Nasarawa United, and Sunshine Stars of Akure.

It was Jacob Ogunleye who put the host in the lead in the 28th minute but the visitors even the score in the 40th minute through Issah Mohammed. Uche Sabbatine put the tie beyond the People's Elephant in the 75th minute of the match.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United revived their quest for top place finish with a hard-earned lone-goal win at home against struggling Lobi Stars.

The former champions laboured in vain and found the visitors too hard to crack but Timothy Zachariah scored the only goal of the match in the 88th minute.

Bayelsa United held visiting Rangers to a goalless outing in Yenagoa and the result further pushed the defending champions down from the frontline teams.

Niger Tornadoes and Plateau share the spoilt with a 1-1 scoreline in Minna. Top star, Papa Daniel puts the home side in the lead in the 59th minute but Samuel Kalu equalised for the visitors in the 88th minute.

In Umuahia, host Abia Warriors made a mess of visiting Sunshine Stars of Akure with 3-0 win. Goals from Chidozie Iwudu in the 18th minute, Ijoma Desouza in the 36th minute and Samuel Ogunjimi in the 90th gave the side a wonderful win.

While at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Ikorodu City survived an early scare from visiting Kwara United of Ilorin and came from behind to beat the visitors by 2-1.

Junior Aimufua put the visitors in the lead in the first but Ajeyigbe restored parity for the host in the 8th minute before Shola Adelani scored the winner in the 64th minute.

Earlier on Saturday, Remo Stars of Ikenne maintained the lead at the summit with a 2-1 win against Kano Pillars. The win gave the side a six-match winning streak and pushed them to 48 points.

While in Ibadan, Shooting Stars had to labour to overcome the Insurance of Benin with the only goal scored in the 81st minute by Gowin Odibo.

El Kanemi Warriors pipped Nasarawa United by a lone goal scored by Umar Al Amin.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Results

NPFL

Tornadoes 1-1 Plateau Utd

Abia War 3-0 Sunshine

Akwa Utd 2-1 Enyimba

Bayelsa Utd 0-0 Rangers

Rivers Utd 1-0 Lobi Stars

Ikorodu City 2-1 Kwara Utd

Remo Stars 2-1 Kano Pillars

Shooting 1-0 Insurance

El-Kanemi 1-0 Nasarawa