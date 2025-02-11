Nigeria: Abia State, RHG Sign Agreement to Revamp Enyimba Hotel Aba

After 32 Years of neglect and abandonment, the Abia State government and the Radisson Hotels Group have signed an agreement to revamp the 125 room, seven-storey Enyimba International Hotel, Aba.

Under the agreement, the Abia State government will provide financial resources through its budget to renovate the hotel and meet Radisson's standards, while Radisson Hotel Group will manage the hotel, ensuring revenue generation and long-term sustainability.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU in Lagos, Abia State Governor Alex Otti affirmed that his administration has put all necessary mechanisms in place to ensure the project's success.

Represented by the state Attorney General, Ikechukwu Uwanna, Otti said the Abia State government would do its best to make the hotel meet the Radisson Group standards in order for the hotel to generate revenue back to the state.

According to him, "Radisson has very high standards that they want the state to construct the property to. And we know that those standards, the state would do its best to meet those specifications. Because at the end of the day, when you meet those specifications, it will be in the interest of the beneficiary; the users of the place, which are basically Abians and other people who will be visiting."

Speaking, the Senior Director Development Africa, Radisson Blu, Erwan Garnier, noted that as a service provider with plans to expand in Africa, Aba remains a key location they want to add to their numbers.

He explained that the location, the product and the right people made it easy for them to key into the project to ensure the viability of the project.

However, the Director-General, Greater Abia Development Authority (GADA), Mr. Ukeje Uche, commended the leadership of the Otti-led government for taking decisive steps to revive the abandoned project.