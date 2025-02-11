Nigeria: Africa Oil Week Partners Nape, European Geoscientists to Showcase Nigeria's Upstream Potential

*Alliance to reinforce FG, NNPCL, NUPRC's efforts in driving investment in sector Peter Uzoho

Africa Oil Week (AOW) has announced a game-changing collaboration with the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) and the European Association of Geoscientists & Engineers (EAGE) to develop an unparalleled programme spotlighting Nigeria's thriving upstream sector at this year's AOW.

The AOW 2025 will be held on 15th September 2025 in Accra, Ghana.

The event organisers said this strategic alliance marked a new era for Nigeria's oil and gas industry, reinforcing the progress made by the government, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in driving investment, competitiveness, and operational efficiency.

With the Nigerian upstream witnessing renewed momentum, the organisers noted that the anticipation surrounding the country's growing presence at AOW 2025 was at an all-time high.

With a wave of major operators already confirming their participation, AOW 2025 is set to be the most significant edition yet, the statement said.

It added that international investors and energy stakeholders were flocking to Accra to explore opportunities across the Transform Margin, fueled by Côte d'Ivoire's massive discoveries and Ghana's new government reinvigorating its commitment to fostering a competitive regulatory environment.

The statement further informed that the spotlight will be on the transform margin from a West Africa perspective as the industry attends to look at new licence opportunities in Nigeria's marginal fields, Ghana's prolific Tano, Keta, and Voltaian Basins and the true potential of the San Pedro basin further west.

"The fact that we now have governments across West Africa to show a broader view of the transform margin and its conjugates only explains why uptake to join AOW: Energy 2025 is so strong and further amplifying the excitement surrounding this landmark event", the statement added.

Commenting on the landmark partnership, President of NAPE, Mr. Johnbosco Uche, said his association had always regarded AOW as a cornerstone event for Africa's upstream community.

"With AOW hosted in Accra, a short flight from Nigeria, the unprecedented level of interest from Nigerian stakeholders is a clear indicator that this year's event will be transformative for our industry.

"At AOW 2025, Nigeria's public and private sectors will present a dynamic outlook that highlights the geology behind some of Nigeria's major M&A opportunities.

"As Africa takes charge of its energy destiny and pushes for upstream growth, AOW and NAPE continues to be the platform where deals are forged, and industry players shape the future", Uche stated.

As one of Africa's largest communities of upstream professionals, he said NAPE was at the forefront of exploration, screening new ventures and uncovering world-class geological plays.

"We are not only boosting production but also unveiling new geological frontiers that will redefine global perspectives on the Niger Delta.

"At AOW 2025, we will showcase some of Nigeria's most exciting geological discoveries and exploration opportunities", Uche stated.

Vice President of Energy for AOW, Paul Sinclair, who spoke on the significance of the new alliance, stated, "This partnership marks a milestone for the region as AOW refocuses on the exploration and production phase of the oil and gas sector."

He said with Nigeria and Ghana ramping up production, the need for capital investment and deal-making was more crucial than ever.

"AOW is working tirelessly with operators and financiers to ensure the 2025 edition generates tangible outcomes and delivers new deals that will shape the industry's future.

"As an all-African partnership between NAPE and AOW, we want to ensure we drive our hydrocarbon sector and ensure Africa and our continent benefits from it vast natural resource potential", Sinclair added.

However, the organisers informed that cutting-edge sessions at the AOW will address key industry themes, including the impact of the Executive Order on the Upstream Sector and its role in increasing Nigeria's competitiveness; Infrastructure-Led Exploration (ILX) and development projects; as well as Deepwater exploration targets and new frontier basins.

With the highest level of support from the Government of Ghana and the commitment of the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO), the statement noted that AOW 2025 was primed to be the epicentre of African energy negotiations.

The newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Mr. Edward Bawa, emphasized the country's commitment to hosting an elite gathering of African energy leaders.

According to him, "GNPC is fully committed to welcoming all National Oil Company (NOC) CEOs for the 7th APPO NOC CEO Meeting.

"AOW 2025 will serve as the ultimate platform for deal-making between the global private sector, Pan-African regulators, and NOCs.

"Hosting this esteemed leadership in Ghana is an honour, and we anticipate a full house of policymakers and executives presenting licensing rounds and open acreage opportunities", Bawa noted.

Adding to the excitement, he announced that GNPC will celebrate its 40th anniversary at AOW 2025, coinciding with the 7th APPO NOC CEO Forum, and making Accra the central hub for African energy diplomacy and investment.

As Nigerian and international industry leaders descend upon Ghana for the most significant AOW to date, this year's event promises to be a transformational moment for African upstream, the organisers further said.