Africa: Closing the Gender Gap in Research - Unlocking Better Health for All

For too many women across Africa and Asia, accessing quality healthcare and participating in research remains an uphill battle. Deeply rooted gender inequalities, power imbalances within households and cultural norms create formidable barriers, limiting women's mobility and decision-making power in relation to their own health. These challenges perpetuate gender disparities and hinder progress towards better health outcomes for women, their families and their communities.

Addressing this divide is not merely a matter of equity; it's a moral and scientific imperative. By amplifying women's voices in research and healthcare delivery, we can strengthen communities and build a more equitable, inclusive landscape that leaves no one behind.

