West Africa: Guinean Journalist Habib Marouane Camara Still Missing Two Months After His Disappearance

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa condemns the arbitrary arrest of journalist Habib Marouane Camara and calls for clarification from the Guinean authorities. Two months after the disappearance of journalist Habib Marouane Camara, founder of the news website Lerevelateur224.com, mystery continues to surround his fate.

On December 3, 2024, in Conakry, the social media influencer was stopped at around 8pm at Carrefour KPC on his way to a meeting with businessman Kerfalla Camara, according to witnesses.

According to several sources, his vehicle was forcibly stopped, its windshield smashed, and he was violently assaulted before being taken to an unknown destination. No summons or judicial warrant was presented at the time of his arrest. Since this event, no official information has been provided as to where he is being held or what charges may be brought against him.

On December 4, his wife, Mme Camara Mariama Lamarana Diallo, accompanied by lawyer and WANAMDEL member, Mr Salif Béavogui, reported his disappearance to the Dixinn court of first instance. Deeply distressed and at the end of her pregnancy, Mrs Camara expressed her anguish, uncertainty and unbearable pain at seeing her children grow up without their father, and demanded her husband's immediate release, according to a source.

Mr Salif Béavogui denounced an illegal arrest: "The group of lawyers defending him had already informed us of the threats against him. If there were charges against him, a simple summons would have sufficed. His brutal abduction and detention in an unknown location constitute a flagrant violation of the principles of a state governed by the rule of law."

Despite the steps taken by the family and the lawyer, the judicial authorities, in particular the Dixinn court, have not provided any clear answers. He insisted: "We have requested several investigative services, but we have received no information. We consider Mr. Camara to be the victim of an arbitrary arrest and demand his immediate release."

The Guinean Union of Media Professionals (SPPG) has taken several steps to find the missing journalist. A delegation led by its General Secretary, Sékou Jamal Pendessa, met with Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah and Transport Minister Ousmane Gaoual Diallo, who promised to carry out an investigation. The union has also approached the Presidency to plead for action. Despite these efforts, the investigation remains pending and no official communication has been made to date.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Health Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) expresses its deep concern and calls on the Guinean authorities to respect the fundamental rights of journalists. It demands clarification regarding the situation of Habib Marouane Camara and calls for his release.