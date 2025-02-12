Nigeria: Unizik Student Bites, Assaults Lecturer for Interrupting Dance Video

UNIZIK's Chief Security Officer confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at the Faculty of Arts, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, an unidentified female student, attacked and allegedly bit a lecturer during a dispute over her video recording.

The incident, which was captured in viral videos, occurred when the identified lecturer, Chukwudi Okoye, interrupted the student while she was recording a dance video in a faculty corridor.

The viral video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES showed the lecturer, needing to pass urgently, tapping the student on the shoulder slightly and asking her to "excuse him."

However, the student reacted, sized him up with a look of disdain and told someone off her video angrily, "Can you imagine how he just hit me?"

Confrontation

Another scene from the situation showed the same student, reportedly a 300-level History and International Studies undergraduate, visibly confronting Mr Okoye, questioning his actions.

The scenario escalated, drawing the attention of students and officials and turned chaotic. A further view shows the student fighting 'hard' and tearing the right side of the lecturer's brown native.

In one of the viral clips, she was seen holding onto the lecturer, who appeared to be in his 50s with slightly grey hairs.

Despite the student's aggression, the lecturer raised his hands, appearing to show he was not fighting back. Photos online reveal deep bite marks on his arms, and another image shows Mr Okoye receiving medical treatment, reportedly at the school clinic.

Lecturer's account

A widely shared statement, reportedly from the lecturer and published by LindaIkejiBlog, described his account of the incident.

Mr Okoye claimed that after walking past the student, he overheard her insulting him and decided to return to verify if she was one of his students. He then reportedly demanded that she delete the video in which he appeared, which led to the altercation.

In the process, the lecturer alleged that the student bit him on both arms, tore his clothes, slapped him, and scratched his face.

The lecturer's account read, "My theatre arts people, I had just left hall 19, where Dr Ebekue (another lecturer) was teaching. Walking along the passage, I saw a girl doing a video with her phone (she had placed the phone on the window hood and was striking poses in the middle of the walkway). Tapping her slightly, I asked her to excuse me as I walked past. After about 2 or 3 steps, I heard her say, 'Who does this man think he is?' I walked back to ascertain first if she was my student and second to make sure she deleted the video showing where I passed.

"I then demanded and reached for her phone, only to be bitten by the girl on both arms in quick succession. I then held on to her left hand so she wouldn't get away. That was when she lost it; she tore my clothes, slapped and scratched my face, and generally went berserk on me--all which I received with calm, to my admiration if I do say so myself. We are just coming from the security office, where she told them that I was stripping her naked in the faculty. I'm told her mum is a lecturer in engineering, so perhaps that gave her extra impetus."

University's Response

UNIZIK's Chief Security Officer, Ken Chukwurah, confirmed in an interview with Punch that the institution was investigating the matter.

"Yes, there was an incident like that. Investigations are ongoing, and the school will make its position known once we conclude our findings," the Chief Security Officer stated.

Further reports suggest that the student is the daughter of a lecturer in the university's Engineering Department, which some believe may have influenced her actions.

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users divided over who was at fault. While some condemned the student's violent reaction and highlighted indiscipline and conduct, others questioned the lecturer's decision to demand that she delete the video.