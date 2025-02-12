Nigeria: Stakeholders Call for Stricter Sanctions to End FGM

12 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Yvonne Ugwuezuoha

Human rights activists, medical professionals, and legal experts have called for stronger sanctions and greater education efforts to eliminate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria.

During a webinar hosted by Pulse Narrative titled Building Movements to End Female Genital Mutilation, Nora Agbakhamen, co-founder of Pulse Narrative, revealed that over 200 million girls and women worldwide have undergone some form of FGM, with 25% of Nigerian women affected.

Agbakhamen said despite FGM being internationally recognised as a human rights violation, it continues because existing laws are insufficient.

"Even though there are laws to discourage this, it persists. We need to build movements and alliances and educate community leaders and healthcare professionals on how to end FGM. Those responsible for this act must face the full force of the law," she said.

Mohammed Abubakar of Chokalin Fika Emirates in Yobe said traditional rulers, in collaboration with NGOs and government bodies, have been conducting outreach programmes to educate communities on the harmful effects of FGM.

He noted that Yobe State has enacted strict laws with clear penalties for those involved in FGM, helping to reduce its prevalence.

Abubakar acknowledged that while traditional institutions have played a significant role in combating FGM, further efforts are needed, such as public denouncement, community outreach, and stronger legislation.

Amina Waziri Abdullah, a nurse and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) advocate, said FGM, which often involves cutting off the clitoris or narrowing the vaginal opening, not only violates women's rights but also leads to both physical and emotional consequences.

Kowoabo Takoni, a lawyer and GBV advocate, called for harsher punishments for those involved in FGM, suggesting fines exceeding the current N200,000 limit.

