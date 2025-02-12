Liberian Player Kouyateh Joins Slovenian Club

Monrovia — A 22-year-old Liberian footballer, Bilal Kouyateh, has taken the next big step in his career after signing a six-month loan deal with NK Brinje Grosuplje, a club in the second tier of Slovenian football.

The call from NK Brinje Grosuplje was a validation of his hard work--a sign that his dedication was paying off.

This move is a major step for Kouyateh, both professionally and personally. It offers him the opportunity to showcase his abilities on a bigger stage, a stepping stone toward his ultimate goal of playing top-flight football. He knows Slovenia will be a new challenge--a different language, culture, and style of play--but he embraces the unknown.

Kouyateh has set his sights on playing in the top division and, ultimately, representing his country in major international tournaments. However, for now, his focus is on making the most of his time at NK Brinje Grosuplje and proving himself until a national team opportunity arises.

His debut for NK Brinje Grosuplje was a moment of pure joy. Stepping onto the pitch wearing the club's jersey, he felt a surge of pride. He played with passion, each touch on the ball a testament to his journey. He wasn't just playing for himself--he was representing Liberia and inspiring young footballers back home who dream of following in his footsteps.

His first game in a club-friendly match was unforgettable. The roar of the crowd, the thrill of competition--it was everything he had dreamed of. He played with heart and determination, showcasing his skills and making an immediate impact on the team.

The left winger left Monrovia years ago as a raw talent brimming with potential. France became his proving ground--a place to refine his skills, adapt to a different style of play, and learn the intricacies of European football. He faced challenges, moments of doubt, and the constant pressure to prove himself. But he persevered, driven by the dream of making it big.

Kouyateh started his career in the lower divisions before playing for Oissel U-17 and U-18 teams in France. His talent did not go unnoticed, and he was promoted to Oissel B. His abilities caught the attention of Spanish club Rayo Vallecano, where he spent time on the reserve team. After a year at the La Liga side, Kouyateh returned to France, waiting for the right opportunity.

His performances continued to attract scouts, leading to multiple offers. After careful consideration, he chose to sign with NK Brinje Grosuplje, a Slovenian second-division club, seeing it as the right stepping stone for his career.