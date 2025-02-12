Nigeria: Bwari Council Chair Pledges Support for Healthcare Services

Mr John Gabaya, Chairman, Bwari Area Council in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has reiterated his administration's commitment to improved healthcare services.

Gabaya made the pledge on Monday while inaugurating a newly-constructed Primary Health facility at Kuchibuyi community at Byazhin ward of the district.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was in collaboration with WaterAid Nigeria and funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of latter-Day Saints.

NAN reports that the project was among other collaborative efforts by WaterAid Nigeria in the district, which includes providing Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

According to him, the facility is part of our efforts to ensure quality, accessible and affordable healthcare, irrespective of financial status, religious beliefs, academic qualification or background.

The chairman also directed the immediate deployment of qualified and committed healthcare workers to the new facility to ensure effective delivery of medical services in the community.

In his remarks, Mr Nanpet Chuktu, Head of Programmes, WaterAid, lauded the council's vision towards improving on the health sector, especially as it affected women and children.(NAN)