Nigeria: Dangote Refinery to Operate At Full Capacity in 30 Days

The Dangote Petroleum refinery, the largest in Africa, could begin operating at full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day in 30 days' time.

The Head of Refinery, Edwin Devakumar, disclosed this on Monday as reported by Reuters.

According to him, the 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery built by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote in Lagos began processing crude into products, including diesel, naphtha and jet fuel, in January last year and started processing petrol in September.

"The refinery is currently operating at 85% capacity, and we can go 100 per cent in 30 days," Devakumar stated.

He noted that last year, the refinery had to import crude oil after it could not secure enough supply locally, despite an agreement with the Nigerian government to buy crude in the local naira currency.

The Dangote oil refinery is also working on expanding new markets for its refined products.

Aliko Dangote, founder of Dangote Refinery told a group of visiting Nigerian professionals last week that the refinery had sent two cargoes of jet fuel to Saudi Aramco as part of its plans to expand.

Devakumar stated that the refinery is actively exploring all available markets to expand its reach.

The refinery is expected to compete with European refiners once it reaches full capacity but has faced challenges in securing sufficient crude locally.