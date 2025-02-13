Sudan: Big Priorities for the African Union in 2025 - Zooming in On Sudan, DRC and Cameroon

In this online event Crisis Group experts discuss the eight priorities that Crisis Group has identified for the African Union in the year ahead and specifically zoom in on what it can do to help solve the crises in Sudan, DRC and Cameroon.

The African Union (AU) will face important challenges in 2025. Catastrophic wars such as those in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo have escalated over the past few months. Meanwhile, neglected conflicts such as those in Cameroon's Anglophone regions continue unabated. The economic context is equally difficult. With a distracted U.S. and the EU preoccupied with the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the AU will need to take a more front-footed approach to try and pursue a resolution to conflicts on the continent.

Against this backdrop, the 2025 AU heads of state summit on 15-16 February will unfold at a time of considerable tumult on the continent and beyond. At the summit, the AU heads of state will elect new leadership that will be charged with tackling the continent's peace and security challenges.

In this online event, we discuss the eight priorities that Crisis Group has identified for the African Union in the year ahead and specifically zoom in on what it can do to help solve the crises in Sudan, DRC and Cameroon.

Arrey Elvis Ntui, Consulting Senior Analyst, Cameroon

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior Adviser, African Union

Richard Moncrieff, Project Director (Consulting)

Shewit Woldemichael, Senior Analyst, Sudan