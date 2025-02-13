Sudan: Big Priorities for the African Union in 2025 - Zooming in On Sudan, DRC and Cameroon

12 February 2025
International Crisis Group
By Arrey Elvis Ntui, Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Richard Moncrieff and Shewit Woldemichael

In this online event Crisis Group experts discuss the eight priorities that Crisis Group has identified for the African Union in the year ahead and specifically zoom in on what it can do to help solve the crises in Sudan, DRC and Cameroon.

The African Union (AU) will face important challenges in 2025. Catastrophic wars such as those in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo have escalated over the past few months. Meanwhile, neglected conflicts such as those in Cameroon's Anglophone regions continue unabated. The economic context is equally difficult. With a distracted U.S. and the EU preoccupied with the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the AU will need to take a more front-footed approach to try and pursue a resolution to conflicts on the continent.

Against this backdrop, the 2025 AU heads of state summit on 15-16 February will unfold at a time of considerable tumult on the continent and beyond. At the summit, the AU heads of state will elect new leadership that will be charged with tackling the continent's peace and security challenges.

In this online event, we discuss the eight priorities that Crisis Group has identified for the African Union in the year ahead and specifically zoom in on what it can do to help solve the crises in Sudan, DRC and Cameroon.

Arrey Elvis Ntui, Consulting Senior Analyst, Cameroon

Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Senior Adviser, African Union

Richard Moncrieff, Project Director (Consulting)

Shewit Woldemichael, Senior Analyst, Sudan

Read the original on the Crisis Group website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 International Crisis Group. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.