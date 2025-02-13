Nigeria: Why Male Involvement in Sexual and Reproductive Health Matters

blog

Discussions on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) often prioritise women's issues, such as access to contraception, maternal care, menstrual health and postpartum recovery. However, while these conversations are necessary, they create a noticeable gap. The lack of male involvement.

As partners, fathers, and decision-makers, men are largely excluded from these conversations, leading to preventable health issues, gender inequality, and missed opportunities for healthier families. In sub-Saharan Africa, where reproductive health challenges are particularly high, male involvement in contraception and maternal health is even lower. According to a survey that assessed nearly 10,000 Nigerian men, 19.9% believed that contraception is a woman's business, while 38.1% believed that women who used contraceptives may become promiscuous.

These myths not only undermine the well-being of women but also prevent men from taking an active role in reproductive health, which ultimately exacerbates health inequities. By engaging men in reproductive health, we can challenge harmful myths and promote shared responsibility, transforming families and communities to reduce unintended pregnancies and improving maternal health.

As the global community commemorates this year's Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day with the theme "Empowering Choices: Access to Comprehensive Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare for All", -- which emphasises the importance of providing everyone with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions -- it is essential to not only focus on marginalised women and girls but men and boys.

Why male involvement matters

Imagine a young father nervously waiting outside a delivery room, unsure of how to support his wife because reproductive health was never framed as his responsibility. Contrast this with a father who attends antenatal sessions, discusses contraceptive options with his partner and supports her decisions. The difference goes beyond their relationship, impacting their family's long-term health and well-being.

When men are involved, decisions about contraception become more of collaboration. In a research paper published in 2015, couples who communicate and share responsibility for contraception experience better outcomes, including reduced unintended pregnancies and improved overall maternal and even paternal health. A man who supports his partner's choice of contraception, empowers her to make decisions about her body.

Beyond contraceptive knowledge

A father's involvement during pregnancy and childbirth also strengthens the bond and directly impacts maternal and child health outcomes for women. Women whose partners accompany them to prenatal appointments are more likely to access antenatal care and deliver in safer facilities with skilled health workers. Male participation in breastfeeding education and postpartum care also improves maternal recovery and infant nutrition.

All these also deconstruct taboos around topics like contraception, menstruation, and maternal care, normalising discussions and encouraging both men and women to seek information and care while breaking harmful cultural practices.

Barriers to male involvement

Despite the advantages, several barriers prevent men from actively engaging in reproductive health. These include:

Lack of accurate knowledge about contraception, maternal health, and their own reproductive health needs due to misinformation. Without education and enlightenment, they remain ill-equipped to support their partners or make informed decisions.

Misconceptions about contraception, including fears of side effects or religious prohibitions, further deter their involvement. These myths are perpetuated by a lack of accessible, accurate, and culturally sensitive information.

Reproductive health services often feel female-centric, making men feel excluded or unwelcome. Clinics rarely provide male-friendly spaces or services, such as counselling on family planning or Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) prevention, reinforcing the idea that these issues are not for men. Most of these issues are discussed during antenatal, where men hardly attend.

Bridging the gap

Education is the cornerstone of male involvement. Campaigns tailored to men's roles as partners and fathers can resonate deeply, encouraging active participation.

Peer educators and male champions can act as relatable role models, demonstrating the benefits of engagement. Platforms like radio, social media, and community outreach effectively spread messages, while workshops that address male-specific concerns such as financial stability or supporting pregnant partners create personal relevance.

Community-driven programmes can debunk myths and foster dialogue. This is possible by engaging religious leaders to promote family planning and organising peer group discussions that challenge harmful stereotypes. These initiatives should emphasise that male involvement enhances their roles as caregivers and leaders rather than undermining them.

Laws and policies must explicitly include men, integrating male-specific services into reproductive health programmes. For example, in the east and south regions of Africa, key regional commitments on SRHR have begun to consider the needs of adolescent boys and young men intentionally. The East Africa Minister's Commitment for the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) +30 in 2024 expressed concern at the limited involvement, access, and uptake of services by men and boys. They renewed commitments to ensuring that all children, women and men must have access to preventative, healthy, legal and psychosocial services, and to reducing gender-based violence (GBV) and harmful practices

Couple-friendly consultations, subsidised services and male consultation hours can also normalise men seeking reproductive healthcare. Training healthcare staff to address men's concerns and creating male-friendly clinic environments further encourages their involvement.

Collaboration among governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and communities is critical to enhancing male involvement in reproductive health. Governments must fund inclusive policies, while NGOs deliver tailored education and outreach programmes. Nigeria has already made strides in engaging men through targeted initiatives such as the Nigeria Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI) that used media campaigns like "Get it Together" to educate men on family planning and encourage shared decision-making. In northern Nigeria, the initiative reached men in markets and mosques to promote discussions about maternal health and contraception.

The Challenge Initiative (TCI) also mobilised male leaders as family planning advocates, bridging gaps between communities and healthcare services. In Niger Republic, Husbands' Schools -- a community-based initiative -- brought men together to learn about maternal health and reproductive care, reducing maternal mortality and fostering shared responsibility. These initiatives highlight the power of male engagement in improving health outcomes.