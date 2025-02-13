Nigeria: UN Emergency Fund Commits U.S.$5 Million to Support Coordinated Anticipatory Action for Floods in Nigeria

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, has pre-arranged US$5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support an anticipatory action* initiative for floods in Nigeria. The funding will be released if forecasts predict a major flood emergency.

This was announced by the Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Malick Fall, who highlighted the need to act ahead of predictable shocks based on strong risk analysis.

"Anticipating and acting ahead of crises such as floods saves lives. It also helps to protect peoples' livelihoods which in turn reduces their vulnerability," said Mr. Fall.

"In a global landscape characterised by reducing funds for humanitarian action, this proactive approach is critical as it does not only reduce the worst impacts of emergencies, but it also helps to reduce the overall cost of the humanitarian response."

The $5 million in CERF support complements Government-led efforts through the anticipatory action taskforce. The taskforce brings together key agencies including the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, and the National Emergency Management Agency under the stewardship of the Office of the Vice-President. This is in collaboration with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Globally OCHA, which manages the CERF and Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPFs) such as the Nigerian Humanitarian Fund (NHF), is spearheading anticipatory action assisting millions of people by addressing hazards such as floods, droughts, storms and cholera.

In October 2024, CERF already released $5 million to scale up the flood response and address critical needs in Borno and Bauchi states in north-east Nigeria, and Sokoto State in the north-west. The CERF funds complemented a $6 million allocation from the NHF). The floods displaced an estimated 400,000 people in Borno State and decimated livelihoods and destroyed hundreds of thousands of hectares of cropland ahead of harvests.

According to NiMET's 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction forecast, the onset of the rainy season over northern states such as Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Yobe and Zamfara, is anticipated between early June and July 2025. This period coincides with the lean season (the period between harvests) when food insecurity and malnutrition levels rise alongside flooding and outbreaks of diseases such as cholera. Timely assistance ahead of these hazards is critical.

Nigeria's 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) has outlined a risk-informed proactive approach dedicating 5 per cent ($45 million) of total requirements ($910 million) for anticipatory action. The CERF support represents only 11 per cent of the requirement for anticipatory action. More funding is urgently needed to scale up anticipatory action.

Note to Editor:

· Anticipatory action is acting ahead of predicted hazards to prevent or reduce acute humanitarian impacts before they fully unfold.

· Effective implementation of anticipatory action ideally requires three elements: Pre-agreed triggers - thresholds and decision-making rules based on reliable, timely and measurable forecasts; Pre-agreed activities - accountable, feasible, effective and efficient actions to be implemented to support vulnerable communities in the window of opportunity between the trigger moment and the full impact of a shock; and Pre-arranged financing guaranteed and available to be released based on the pre-agreed trigger towards the pre-agreed activities.

· Anticipatory action delivers timely, cost-effective interventions, reducing reliance on expensive post-crisis aid. It helps cut post-disaster logistics expenses and prevents irreversible losses. For example, 65 per cent of agricultural economic damages in the past 15 years were caused by natural disasters. Investing in readiness strengthens resilience, enabling communities to better adapt and protect livelihoods, safeguarding long-term development gains.

· Since 2020, the OCHA-managed CERF and Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPFs) have allocated $109 million and $38 million, respectively, to anticipatory action worldwide assisting over 4 million people before crises like droughts and floods.

· Anticipatory Action Explainer video