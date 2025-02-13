Liberia: President Boakai Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening Liberia's Armed Forces On 68th Armed Forces Day

12 February 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark Neywon Mengonfia

Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., who is also the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia commemorated the 68th Armed Forces Day, reaffirming his administration's unwavering commitment to enhancing the strength, welfare, and preparedness of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) in Monrovia.

The President welcomed His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, as Guest of Honor, acknowledging his distinguished military background and expressing appreciation for his presence in solidarity with Liberia's men and women in uniform.

In his address, President Boakai paid tribute to the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of the Armed Forces, emphasizing their crucial role in maintaining national security and territorial integrity.

"As we celebrate this significant day, we must also acknowledge the challenges facing our Armed Forces," President Boakai stated. "Issues such as inadequate housing, overcrowding in military barracks, and limited budgetary allocations for recruitment, training, and welfare have posed substantial obstacles. However, we are firmly committed to addressing these issues." He intoned.

The President outlined several key initiatives to improve the AFL's conditions, including:

· Renovation of Existing Barracks: Efforts are underway to ease congestion at the Edward Binyah Kesselly and other barracks.

· Restoration of Todee Military Barracks: Plans are being executed to return the facility to its pre-war status.

· Expansion of Military Infrastructure: President Boakai directed the Minister of Defense to assess barracks in Harper (Maryland County), Sanniquellie (Nimba County), and Tubmanburg (Bomi County) for renovation.

· Strengthening International Partnerships: The Administration remains committed to fostering international collaboration to enhance the AFL's capabilities and resources.

President Boakai commended the AFL for its resilience, professionalism, and dedication despite existing challenges, assuring them that his Administration remains steadfast in ensuring they receive the necessary support to execute their duties effectively.

"To the gallant men and women of the Armed Forces of Liberia, I want to extend my deepest gratitude for your service. Your bravery and dedication inspire us all," he remarked, adding, "Together, we are on course to build a stronger, more resilient Armed Forces that will never falter in its duty to safeguard our nation's territory and future."

The ceremony concluded with a call for national unity and continued investment in Liberia's military to secure peace, stability, and development.

