Nigeria: Speaker Abbas Aide Pays JAMB Registration Fees for 200 Plateau Students

12 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Youth Matters, Lamir Umar, has sponsored 200 indigent students across Plateau State, to sit for the Joint Admission And Matriculation Board (JAMB).

According to him, the gesture was to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds by providing them with the opportunity to pursue higher education.

Some of the beneficiaries include; Alheri Samson warsum; Michel Thomas;Nanlong Fidelis Auta; Nandirwe Timothy;Basma Halilu; Khadija Ismail; Abdullahi Ibrahim Abubakar and Anisa sani Usman.

Others include; Abubakar sunusi; Fatima Ibrahim; Murtala muhammad; Mu'awiya Haruna; Rufa'i Naziru and Habiba muhammad among others.

