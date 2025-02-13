Nigeria: National Grid Suffers Fresh Collapse

Many Nigerians have been thrown into darkness after the national grid suffered another system collapse.

The grid had a trip-off around 11am on Wednesday morning as hourly power generation dropped from 4,064 megawatts to 1,203MW at 12 pm and 0.00MW at 1 pm.

The grid collapsed about 12 times im 2024 alone and over 100 times in 10 years.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the latest collapse on its X handle on Wednesday.

"Dear Valued Customer, We regret to inform you that a system disturbance occurred on the national grid at 11:34 am today causing a power outage across our franchise areas.

"While gradual restoration of power supply has commenced, please be assured that we are working closely with relevant stakeholders to fully restore electricity as soon as the grid is stabilised. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work to serve you better," it stated.

Ikeja Electric also appealed to its customers over the grid system failure.

"Dear esteemed customers, please be informed that we experienced a system outage today, 12th February, 2025 at 11.34hrs affecting all our feeders.

"Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders. Kindly bear with us," the company wrote on its X handle.