Nigeria: Tems Joins SAN Diego FC Ownership Group

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Temilade Openiyi, widely known as Tems, has officially joined the ownership group of Brazilian football club San Diego FC as a partner.

The award-winning artist is partnering with Pave Investments, an African private investment firm known for leading a group of strategic investors in NBA Africa in 2021.

Tems made this known on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

She wrote, "I am so stoked to announce I have officially joined the @sandiegofc ownership group as a Club Partner."

"I get to be a part of a family that encompasses everything I believe in with the SDFCs @right2dream initiative, which is all about giving young talents the opportunity to shine both on and off the field," she added.

"This is more than a club--it's a movement.

"Can't wait for what's ahead @mls #SanDiegoFC #RightToDream," Tems concluded.

As part of this move, chairman of Pave Investments, Tunde Folawiyo, and Kwamena Afful, the firm's founding director, were also joining the San Diego FC ownership group.

According to an official statement, Tems' global influence as a cultural icon and advocate for empowerment aligns with San Diego FC's mission to bring communities together through football. The club sees her addition as an opportunity to amplify its commitment to youth development through the Right to Dream Academy, an initiative dedicated to nurturing young talent both on and off the pitch.

"Tems is an extraordinary artist and cultural force worldwide. We are honoured to have her join our Club and bring her visionary perspective to San Diego FC," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn.

"Her passion for empowering the next generation aligns perfectly with our mission, and her commitment to creating opportunities for young talent domestically and globally reflects the core values of Right to Dream. We also look forward to creating meaningful connections between the music world and San Diego FC, uniting communities through the shared power of culture and sport."

Tems' involvement in San Diego FC marks a significant crossover between the worlds of music and sports, bringing fresh perspectives and opportunities for African talent on a global stage. Her partnership with the club signals a deeper commitment to youth empowerment, ensuring that football, much like music, remains a vehicle for inspiration and change.