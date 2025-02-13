South Africa: GNU Will Ensure SONA Commitments Made Become a 'Lived Reality'

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa, has assured President Cyril Ramaphosa that the Government of National Unity (GNU) will work to ensure that commitments made to the nation become a reality.

"Honourable President, the GNU will ensure that the commitments you made to the nation do not become empty promises, but a lived reality, " he said in remarks at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate in Parliament on Tuesday.

This as Members of Parliament (MPs) discussed President Ramaphosa's SONA which was delivered last Thursday.

MPs addressed various issues, including tensions with the United States and the fallen soldiers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), among other topics.

The President's address emphasised economic growth, job creation, infrastructure development, and the reduction of household expenses.

"At the heart of this vision is a government that works for its people. The GNU must, therefore, be applauded, for it is committed to building a capable, ethical, and developmental State, comprising of ethical, skilled, and properly qualified public servants.

"This work has already begun, under the capable leadership of the Minister of Public Service and Administration, the Honourable Inkosi [Mzamo] Buthelezi."

Hlabisa said he was encouraged that the President highlighted the important role that traditional leaders can play in improving services to the people.

State of municipalities

As the CoGTA Minister, he stated that he is heeding citizens' outcry over the dire state of many municipalities over the failures of local government, and the need for municipalities to work.

"Basic services must be delivered, and delivered efficiently," he told MPs.

Hlabisa said the crisis stems from the resource constraints faced by many municipalities.

He believes that the current funding model for local government is unsustainable and exacerbates inequality between the wealthy and the impoverished.

"A new funding model is a must; one that considers each municipality's unique needs and challenges and provides a more equitable distribution of resources."

Infrastructure development

He welcomed the President's emphasis on new infrastructure development but believes it should also involve the maintenance and upgrading of existing infrastructure.

"To rebuild South Africa, we need to rebuild our education system, rebuild our healthcare system and rebuild our economy."

Public healthcare

He also threw his weight behind the National Health Insurance (NHI) but also raised concern about the feasibility and affordability of it in its current form.

"Government must prioritise strengthening the existing public healthcare system, which is plagued by inefficiencies and shortages of equipment and medical personnel. "

Growing the economy

Hlabisa also welcomed government's commitment to creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

"We look forward to the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Plan [MTDP] , particularly in relation to the three strategic priorities of driving inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty, and tackling the high cost of living."

The MTDP is a five-year strategic framework that outlines the government's priorities and serves as a roadmap for translating the commitments of the seventh administration into actionable programs and policies.

Global developments

Shifting his focus to international matters, Hlabisa mentioned that unfolding events and the international, diplomatic fallout around the Expropriation Act is "deeply concerning."

"We condemn those who spread misinformation and work against our collective, national interest to rebuild South Africa. Having said that, Honourable President, the IFP [Inkatha Freedom Party] believes that greater clarity and certainty must be provided on key issues of the Act, such as compensation and the definition of public interest."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister also took the time to honour the 14 fallen soldiers who died at the hands of M23 as fighting in the Goma region intensified, with the rebel group engaging fiercely against the Congolese armed forces.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers are part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), which aims to help restore peace, security, and stability in Africa's second-largest country.

"Their selfless sacrifice will never be forgotten. [We] support initiatives to restore peace across the continent, knowing that peace and stability are essential for economic development, social justice, and human dignity. Abrupt withdrawal would not be in the interests of the continent."

The SONA debate will continue today at 2 pm.