Zimbabwe: 24 Die in Beitbridge Head-On Collision

Twenty-four people died this morning when an Urban Connect bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a commercial truck at the Lutumba tollgate along the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway.

According to witnesses, a Beitbridge-bound bus collided with a Chirundu-bound commercial truck that was carrying 34 tonnes of magnesium.

Beitbridge District Medical Officer, Dr Lenos Samhere confirmed that 24 people died from the collision.

He said 17 people died on the spot while seven who had sustained head injuries died upon admission at the hospital.

Dr Samhere said over 30 people have been taken to hospital, with 12 of them in a critical condition.