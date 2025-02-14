Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Declares Beitbridge Accident National Disaster

President Mnangagwa has declared the Beitbridge accident which claimed 24 lives a national disaster and said the deceased will be accorded State-assisted burials.

In a statement, the President said he was horrified and heartbroken by the tragic loss of lives.

"The death of 24 Zimbabweans in a head-on collision between an Urban Connect bus and a commercial haulage truck along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway this morning left me horrified and heart-broken.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, our nation does not deserve this at all, let alone experiencing such a bloody incident at the beginning of the year. We have to do all that is possible to curb this unjustified loss of life," he said.

President Mnangagwa appealed to all motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads, for the sake of both fellow road users and themselves.

"All arms of the Government that are responsible for ensuring safety on our roads are thus constantly reminded to work around the clock and evoke all legal means and powers available to them to reduce and subsequently put an end to such carnage.

"Government has therefore declared this incident a national disaster and will accord victims of this horrendous crash State-assisted burial.

"As I express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to families and relatives who have lost their loved ones in this horrific crash, I also heartly and prayerfully reach out to all those injured and hospitalised, wishing them speedy recovery," said the President.