Liberia's Stability Hinges On Military Professionalism

Sierra Leone's President, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has underscored the pivotal role of military professionalism in maintaining peace and stability in Liberia, urging the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) to remain steadfast in their commitment to democratic values.

Delivering the keynote address at the 68th Anniversary of the Armed Forces of Liberia, President Bio emphasized that sustainable peace is not merely the absence of war but the presence of justice, good governance, and national unity.

"Sustainable peace and security cannot be achieved without the steadfast commitment of professional and disciplined armed forces - an army that serves not only as the protector of national sovereignty but also as a pillar of democratic governance," President Bio stated.

The event, held under the theme "Sustainable Peace and Security through Stakeholder's Engagement: The Role of the Armed Forces", brought together dignitaries, including Liberian President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, the Cabinet, senior military officials, and members of the diplomatic community.

Recognizing the evolving role of the military, President Bio stressed that national security must be a collective effort involving political leaders, civil society, security institutions, and ordinary citizens. He noted that the military alone cannot uphold peace without inclusive stakeholder engagement.

"The military cannot singlehandedly maintain peace and security," he said. "It requires a concerted effort involving political leaders, security institutions, community organizations, and the people themselves."

President Bio highlighted the need for strengthened civil-military relations, enhanced regional collaboration, and continued capacity-building to tackle emerging security threats such as transnational crime, cyber threats, climate-related conflicts, and economic disparities.

Drawing from Liberia and Sierra Leone's intertwined histories, President Bio recalled their nations' shared struggles, emphasizing the importance of regional solidarity. He acknowledged that both countries had experienced the devastating consequences of conflict but had also shown resilience, reconciliation, and a commitment to rebuilding.

"We have learned that sustainable peace is built on justice, good governance, social cohesion, and economic opportunity," he said. "Our countries have endured trials that tested our institutions and our people's will, but through it all, we have emerged stronger together."

President Bio also commended the AFL for its role in peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and community service, calling it a model for modern military institutions. He referenced Sierra Leone's own efforts to uphold peace and stability through engagement with ECOWAS and the African Union (AU).

In his address, President Bio urged the AFL to remain above politics, emphasizing that loyalty must be directed toward the Constitution, the rule of law, and democratic governance.

"In a world where democracy is constantly challenged by forces of division, conflict, and instability, I charge you, the gallant men and women of the Armed Forces of Liberia, to stand firm as guardians of the democratic order," he declared.

He reminded the soldiers that history has proven that when the military aligns with democratic values, nations prosper, but when it deviates, societies falter.

"Your commitment to professionalism, respect for human rights, and collaboration with civil institutions will not only strengthen Liberia's democracy," President Bio stressed, "but will also set an example for the region and reassure the people of your unwavering dedication to peace."

As Liberia continues to navigate its path toward long-term stability, President Bio expressed optimism that the AFL will continue to play a fundamental role in safeguarding democracy and national security.

Bio himself is no stranger to the challenges of democracy, peace, and security. His reelection wins in June 2023 sparked backlash as the major opposition party, All People's Congress (APC), local and international observers questioned the credibility of the official results.

More political turmoil ensued, as APC boycotted legislative and local councils in protest of what they alleged to be a stolen election. The party also boycotted the Tripartite Committee set up to investigate the June elections. Bio's administration resolved the matter by committing to electoral reforms and dropping cases against the opposition, which the latter deemed to be politically motivated.

November 2023 saw attacks on the military barracks and prisons. Twenty people were killed, and nearly 2000 prison inmates freed, in this bout of violence, which the government deemed to be an attempted coup d'etat.

Concluding his AFL day address, Bio urged the Liberian military to "Be the shield that protects, not the sword that divides [...] the force that ensures stability, not the one that undermines it. The people of Liberia look to you with trust, and history will remember you for your steadfastness in upholding the principles of peace, justice, and democracy."