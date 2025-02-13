Liberia Expands Electricity Access With Leeap Commissioning

Monrovia — The European Union (EU), EU Member States, the European Investment Bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the Government of Liberia, through the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), have commissioned the Liberia Energy Efficiency and Access Project (LEEAP). The project signifies a major step forward in expanding electricity access, improving energy efficiency, and fortifying institutional and human capacity within Liberia's power sector.

The commissioning of LEEAP underscores the unwavering commitment of the EU, the Liberian government, and their partners in driving sustainable energy solutions and ensuring that thousands of Liberians gain access to reliable electricity.

Transforming Liberia's Power Landscape

LEEAP has made remarkable strides in bolstering Liberia's electricity network. Among its key achievements, the project has successfully connected 39,792 new customers to the national grid. This includes 50 health facilities and pharmacies, 65 academic institutions, 43 government and public facilities, and 250 small businesses.

Infrastructure development under the initiative has been pivotal. A 45-kilometer (66kV) double-circuit transmission line was constructed from the Paynesville substation to the Roberts International Airport (RIA) substation. Additionally, new substations were established at Schefflin (66/22kV) and RIA (66/33kV), with 980 kilometers of distribution networks extended across the Paynesville-RIA-Owensgrove and Pleebo-Fish Town corridors.

Socio-Economic Impact

Beyond infrastructure, LEEAP has significantly impacted Liberia's socio-economic landscape. Over 6,000 jobs were created, with approximately 22% filled by women. Communities have experienced a reduction in crime rates due to improved street lighting, while social cohesion has strengthened, allowing for enhanced communication and economic activity.

Furthermore, the project has prioritized capacity building, training over 110 staff members from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), and the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (MVTC). Additionally, essential tools and equipment were provided to boost operational efficiency within the sector.

Stakeholders Applaud Progress

During the commissioning ceremony, EU Ambassador Nona Deprez hailed the remarkable progress made in expanding Liberia's electricity network. She highlighted the EU's financial contribution of EUR 107 million to the sector, positioning the bloc as the main donor through grants aimed at reducing electricity costs and advancing climate-friendly energy solutions.

Jozef Síkela, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, underscored the broader impact of the initiative, stating, "This Global Gateway project ensures access to electricity for tens of thousands of customers in Liberia--academic institutions, health facilities, businesses, and households. It has also generated thousands of new jobs for the local population. That is what the Global Gateway is all about--bringing sustainable economic development to our partner countries that builds a better future for their inhabitants."

Vice President Jeremiah Koung also extended gratitude to the EU and its partners, while calling on communities to uphold their responsibilities. "Electricity is business. It must contribute to the government. It cannot be a liability," he emphasized, urging residents to ensure timely payments for electricity services.

LEC Interim Managing Director, Thomas Z. Gonkerwon, highlighted LEEAP's transformative role in Liberia's energy landscape. "The successful completion of this project demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing sustainable and reliable electricity for all Liberians. LEEAP's impact extends beyond power access--it drives economic growth, creates jobs, and enhances the overall quality of life in communities across the country."

With the successful execution of LEEAP, Liberia's energy sector takes a significant leap forward, reinforcing LEC's dedication to further expanding energy access, developing solar energy projects, and strengthening the nation's electricity infrastructure. As the country moves toward a more energy-secure future, the collaborative efforts of national and international stakeholders will remain vital in ensuring sustained progress and inclusive development.