Liberia: Mayor Siafa Calls On Residents to Help Elevate Monrovia's Status

The Mayor of the City of Monrovia, John-Charuk Saah Siafa, on Thursday, February 12, delivered the opening address at the launch of Monrovia Week, a significant event marking the city's founding and celebrating its potential for growth and development.

The Mayor emphasized the importance of community engagement and collective action in transforming Monrovia into a vibrant, clean, and inclusive city. His vision aims to elevate Monrovia's status by fostering cleanliness, safety, and prosperity, reflecting the city's resilience, hope, and shared aspirations.

"Monrovia Week is a time for us to reflect on our past and envision the city we want for the future. It takes all of us--residents, businesses, and community leaders--to create a vibrant, clean, and thriving Monrovia. Let's come together to celebrate and take action to improve our beloved capital," he said. "We come together not just to celebrate, but to ignite a transformation. Monrovia, our beloved capital, is more than just a city--it is the pulsating heart of our nation, embodying resilience, hope, and the shared dreams of all its inhabitants."

Reflecting on the historic charm of Monrovia's past, Mayor Siafa highlighted the need to revive the city's essence of warmth, hospitality, and potential. He called on residents to help elevate Monrovia's status in Liberia and across Africa.

The theme for this year's Monrovia Week, "The Monrovia We Want," underscores the shared commitment to creating a city that embodies the best of Liberia and serves as a model of sustainable urban development.

This year's celebrations hold special importance as they commemorate the forty-ninth anniversary of Monrovia Day and also recognize the 201-year milestone since the city was officially named in 1824 in honor of former U.S. President James Monroe. Monroe advocated for the resettlement of formerly enslaved Black individuals from the Americas to the West African coast, contributing to the city's historical significance and cultural legacy.

Mayor Siafa, in his remarks, highlighted the challenges facing Monrovia, such as waste management and limited opportunities for the youth, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address these issues.

"As your Mayor, I am unequivocally committed to revitalizing Monrovia. I envisage a city that is not only clean and green but also thriving and inclusive--a city that attracts investments, nurtures tourism and embraces innovative solutions for sustainable urban development," he said. "This vision is ambitious but entirely achievable. However, it requires more than just individual effort; it demands a collective endeavor. This transformation transcends political lines and bureaucratic layers--it is about crafting a legacy for future generations.That is why we have a Monrovia Week and not just a day.A week of awareness,meaningful interactions and engagements. A week of listening to your constructive inputs and criticism."

The Mayor shared his vision of a revitalized Monrovia characterized by secure neighborhoods, thriving businesses, educational and employment opportunities for youth, enhanced public safety, and modern waste management systems.

Mayor Siafa called for a collective effort from all Monrovians to actively participate in community initiatives, volunteer in their neighborhoods, and contribute to maintaining the city's cleanliness and safety.

He emphasized the transformative potential of a united community working towards a common goal.

"The Monrovia We Want," is not merely a slogan. It is a robust call to action, a clarion call that encourages every one of us to forge a city that stands as a standard of cleanliness, safety, inclusiveness, and prosperity. It symbolizes our collective aspiration to elevate Monrovia to showcase the best of Liberia.

The Monrovia Week festivities officially kicked off on Wednesday with a lively parade that featured a diverse array of participants, including mask dancers, cultural groups, members of the Monrovia City police, the Centre Monrovia Band, the Liberia National Police Band, and employees of the Monrovia City Corporation. The procession took place from Broad and Randall Street to Monrovia City Hall.

Additionally, roundtable discussions focusing on governance and sustainable communities, environmental campaigns, and community activities promoting a green and clean Monrovia were part of the day's events. Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, representing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, officially inaugurated Monrovia Week.

The event also included a hybrid fireside chat involving notable Liberian historians from Liberia and the United States, addressing the founding of Monrovia and its role in the nation's development.

Monrovia Week will continue with a diverse lineup of activities, including the Monrovia Roundtable Discussion, on February 13, 2025, on Good Governance, Environment, and Sustainable Communities.

The roundtable guest of honor and panelist is the Deputy Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone, Kweku Melvin Sheldon Lisk, ESQ.

The Intercessory Prayer at the Benson Street Mosque takes place on 14 February 2025. Then on 15 February, H.E. Jeremiah Koung, the Vice President of Liberia will launch the "Think Green, Act Clean" Environmental Campaign. This event will include a symbolic tree planting at the Invincible Park, followed by community football and kickball games.

The Grand Finale of Monrovia Week is February 16, the date set aside by law as Monrovia Day. The Historic Providence Baptist Church will play host to an Intercessory Prayer after which the mayor will give his State of the City Address, then launch the Monrovia Foundation where he will recognize the outstanding contributions to the city's growth and progress.

"My goal is not just to celebrate Monrovia, but to understand the diverse perspectives of our community to develop a strategic plan on the way forward in a manner where everyone is on board and where everyone is working together," said Mayor Siafa.

The mayor's call for collective efforts from all Monrovians to contribute to community initiatives and maintain the city's cleanliness and safety demonstrates a strong sense of unity and purpose in building a better Monrovia.