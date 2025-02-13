Ghana: Imo, GMA, RMU Hold Dialogue On Decarbonisation, Opportunities in Maritime Industry

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is taking significant steps towards achieving zero gas emissions from shipping and mitigating its devastating effects on the maritime industry.

Through its IMO-Green Voyage 2050 Programme, the global organisation aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from shipping with focus on technical and economic feasibility studies, risk assessments, stakeholder engagement strategies and administrative support.

In line with this, the IMO, in collaboration with the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) and the Regional Maritime University (RMU), held a dialogue in Accra on Wednesday on the theme, "Opportunities in the Maritime Sector."

The dialogue was aimed at exposing students and stakeholders to the opportunities within the project, and the need to mitigate environmental impacts and safeguard the future of the maritime industry.

During her presentation, the IMO-Green Voyage 2050 Programme Manager, Ms Astrid Dispert, explained that the shipping industry was undergoing rapid changes and contributing significantly to the growth of global economies especially in the area of decarbonisation.

"The shipping industry is going through a major transformation related to decarbonisation, which is bringing many opportunities, including economic growth and a skilled workforce, as there is a huge demand for personnel to support the process," she stated.

Ms Dispert mentioned that the IMO was committed to reducing carbon emissions and would implement several initiatives this year (2025) in that direction.

"We have set clear timelines and initiatives for the finalisation of mid-term measures to ensure zero emissions by 2050. There are numerous measures in place to ensure that fuels are clean, with guidelines being developed for fuel types to ensure the safety of seafarers," she added.

Ms Dispert added that the IMO would be working closely with stakeholders in Ghana to ensure a smooth green transition and improve energy efficiency.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of RMU, Dr Jethro W. Brooks Jr., commended the IMO and GMA for their collaboration, which would drive the growth of the industry in terms of decarbonisation and green shipping.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This collaboration will help expose the university to new trends and training activities that seafarers will encounter while at sea. This is also an opportunity for the youth to take advantage of the industry," he said.

Dr Brooks also encouraged women to join the maritime sector, noting that the IMO and its partners were committed to improving female participation in the industry.