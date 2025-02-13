Kenya's Suss Ads Inks Adtech Patnership With Nigeria's Transmit

13 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Lagos — Suss Ads, a leading global marketing, communications, and technology agency, has partnered with Transmit, a Nigerian-based AdTech powerhouse, to provide marketing technology innovations for African markets.

Renowned for its data-driven marketing and tech-enabled solutions, Suss Ads has expanded its African footprint through this strategic partnership with Transmit, aimed at redefining Africa's advertising landscape.

This innovation enables advertisers to integrate radio and television advertising programmatically through the Suss Ads Media Integrated Advertising Platform.

The two agencies formalized the partnership in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday during a vibrant event at the Vault Social House, bringing together key industry stakeholders from Kenya and Nigeria to mark this pivotal moment for the two tech marketing giants.

Driven by market insights and Africa's immense media opportunities, the partnership leverages AdTech and innovation to enhance integrated media and advertising capabilities.

Seamless integration

Brands can now seamlessly connect with audiences in Kenya by running radio ads alongside the Suss Ads Programmatic Platform, which reaches over 63 global markets and is trusted by hundreds of leading brands worldwide.

"The advertising revolution is here! Our mission is to elevate brands through impactful marketing solutions, and this partnership exemplifies that commitment," said Dennis Maina, Managing Partner at Suss Ads, speaking at the launch in Nigeria.

"This is a critical moment for advertisers in Kenya and Africa as the Suss Ads platform bridges the gap between traditional and digital advertising."

The Nigerian hosts, Transmit, led by their CEO, Femisire Ajayi, set the stage for their Kenyan partners as he emphasized the far-reaching impact of the partnership on advertising.

"We are excited to join forces with Suss Ads to create unparalleled opportunities for advertisers in Nigeria and Kenya. Our shared vision is to provide brands with seamless, tech-enabled solutions that maximize reach, engagement, and efficiency," Ajayi said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.