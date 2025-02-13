Liberia: Raid Leaves One Dead in Banjor

A raid of drug users in Banjor Beach, Virginia, left one person dead Wednesday when a police officer, Boima Massaley, allegedly shot and killed a 22-year-old fisherman only identified as Favor.

Witnesses told the New Dawn that the incident occurred when officers trooped into the Kongo-Gap Ghetto to raid the area, which is known to be a gathering point for drug users and facilitators, and fire gunshots in the air.

The sound of gunshots had everyone, including drug users and facilitators, running for their dear lives to safety, an eye-witness told the New Dawn.

"The area is usually a gap or wood," so when the officer went there, those guys tried to escape, and by then, they were already getting "hard," Joseph Yourkpo- a resident, told the New Dawn.

Yourkpo did not elaborate on what led to Officer Boima discharging his weapon but said upon the officer's arrival; everyone ran helter-skelter.

"You know, when everyone hears a gun sound, they start to run for their lives. So, upon hearing the gun sound, everyone was running away," another witness said, adding, "This boy is a fisherman and not a criminal." He said of the victim.

As of press time, there were threats from some of the alleged drug users and community members to retaliate if Officer Boima was set free.

"This is sad for us. This is not the first time it has happened. Every time Officer Boima comes and shoots, and today he has this innocent man killed. Who will even take care of his family, Kollie Blama said.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police has launched an Investigation into the matter, while Officer Boima Massaly has been detained.