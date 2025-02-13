Liberia: Former Associate Justice Gausi Blasts Judiciary Over Corruption

Ganta — Judiciary actors, new members of the Nimba County Bar Association, and ordinary citizens stood in awe as former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Pei E. Gausi, accused members of the judiciary of being responsible for the wave of impunity in the country.

Former Justice Gausi alleged that judicial actors are deeply involved in what he termed as "judicial corruption," which, he noted, promotes a culture of impunity, erodes public trust, and fosters corruption--ultimately leading citizens to lose confidence in the country's legal system.

According to him, judicial corruption has dire consequences for the administration and dispensation of justice.

"The judiciary is corrupt because you--the judges, lawyers, jurors, and party litigants--are making it so," Gausi asserted.

He warned that such corruption undermines the fair administration of justice, reduces public trust in the legal system, and serves as a major obstacle to legal fairness. As a result, the voices of the innocent are silenced, while those guilty of crimes walk free with impunity.

The former Supreme Court justice stressed that impartiality in the judiciary is fundamental to any democratic society. "When the courts are corrupted by greed, the scales of justice become skewed, leaving ordinary people to suffer," he added.

Speaking at the opening of the February Term of Court at the 8th Judicial Circuit Court in Sanniquillie, Nimba County, Gausi identified judicial independence, adequate resources, transparency, and accountability as essential measures to combat corruption in the judiciary. He challenged judicial actors to work towards establishing a system that serves both the rich and the poor equitably.

He also urged judges to uphold the highest standards of integrity and independence in their service to the nation.

Meanwhile, the Resident Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit Court in Sanniquillie, Judge Pape Suah, performed the traditional induction of four young graduates from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law into the Nimba County Bar Association.

The four--one female and three males--were officially admitted as Attorneys-at-Law after completing their studies and passing the Supreme Court's Bar exam.

Welcoming the new members, Judge Suah challenged them to uphold the laws of Liberia with the highest standards of discipline and integrity at all times.

He reminded them of the weight of their admission into the legal profession, urging them to view it as a call to work harder if they hope to advance in their careers.

The judge also warned the newly admitted lawyers against prioritizing financial and material wealth over the ethics of their profession, emphasizing the need to uphold their ethical responsibilities as legal practitioners.