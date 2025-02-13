Africa: Uncertainty Around Pepfar Programme Puts Millions of People At Risk

press release

The decision by the United States (US) government to temporarily freeze funding to the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) alongside all other foreign aid for at least a 90-day period has had immediate effects on people living with HIV, said Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) today. Although the US has since clarified that certain treatment programmes can continue at least until April, we are concerned that critical elements of the PEPFAR programme remain frozen.

"More than three weeks since the US government froze PEPFAR funding, there is still widespread confusion and uncertainty as to whether this critical lifeline for millions of people has been cut off," says Avril Benoît, chief executive officer of MSF USA. "Despite a limited waiver covering some activities, what our teams are seeing in many of the countries where we work is that people have already lost access to lifesaving care and have no idea whether or when their treatment will continue."

"MSF is calling on the US government to immediately resume funding for the full range of PEPFAR operations as well as other critical health and humanitarian aid," says Benoît.

MSF is calling on the US government to immediately resume funding for the full range of PEPFAR operations as well as other critical health and humanitarian aid. Avril Benoît, chief executive officer of MSF USA

Share this

On 1 February, after over a week of chaos and a freeze of activities, the US government issued a limited waiver allowing for the resumption of some programming with specific guidance for HIV. However, that guidance was unclear, and it did not immediately reach PEPFAR country teams. Across our broad network, MSF did not see a single organisation able to resume work as a result of this limited guidance on waivers. On 6 February, the US government issued clarified guidance on HIV care and treatment and prevention of mother to child transmission programmes.

However, we remain concerned that key areas of HIV prevention, treatment, care, and support are not included in this additional guidance, such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for all vulnerable groups, including LGBTQ+ people and sex workers, specific interventions for adolescent girls and young women in high prevalence countries, and community-led monitoring programmes. These services are essential to ensuring a successful response to the epidemic.

While MSF does not accept US government funding and will not be directly affected by cuts or freezes to PEPFAR, many of our activities are contingent on the programmes that have been interrupted. In some places we have had to adapt and change our activities, and the indirect effects of these freezes have already been felt in our projects in various parts of the world.

In sub-Saharan Africa, where MSF runs several HIV/AIDS and related health programmes, we are already witnessing impacts on patients. In South Africa, many clinics providing HIV services, including testing, treatment, and PrEP through PEPFAR-funded organisations have been shuttered, leaving people confused and distressed about where to access their critical medication.

In Mozambique, a major partner organisation of MSF that provided comprehensive HIV services had to stop activities completely. In Zimbabwe, most organisations providing HIV services have also stopped work, disrupting in particular the DREAMS program aimed at decreasing new HIV infections in adolescent girls and young women.

Any interruption to HIV services and treatment is deeply distressing to people in care and an emergency when it comes to HIV treatment. Tom Ellman, director of the South Africa Medical Unit at MSF Southern Africa

Share this

"Any interruption to HIV services and treatment is deeply distressing to people in care and an emergency when it comes to HIV treatment," says Tom Ellman, director of the South Africa Medical Unit at MSF Southern Africa. "HIV medicines must be taken daily or people run the risk of developing resistance or deadly health complications."

In Democratic Republic of Congo, the aid freeze was already affecting the most successful model of antiretroviral drug distribution ever implemented in the capital city of Kinshasa: the community-run free distribution and peer support points, known locally as "PODIs". In a country where stigma against people living with HIV is massive and poverty remains a barrier to care, PODIs have proven to be a medically necessary approach for addressing delays or therapy abandonment. With PEPFAR-supported points of care now closed and other activities frozen, thousands of people were left without support and with a high risk of developing advanced HIV. MSF teams supporting advanced HIV disease care in Kinshasa might not be able to meet the increased demand if disruptions persist.

In South Sudan, approximately 51 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, and 47 percent are on treatment. A discontinuation of this programme will have devastating effects on thousands of people and their communities. MSF has worked alongside PEPFAR providing essential HIV care in this context and has seen firsthand how this programme saves lives. The support of PEPFAR in this country is critical.

PEPFAR-supported programming is deeply interconnected with and reliant on other components of the US foreign aid system, specifically implementation support provided by USAID and technical and other assistance provided by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Given that the foreign aid freeze and stop-work orders continue to affect these other agencies, and staff from these agencies have been put on immediate leave or recalled, it is unclear when and how even the limited activities now allowed will be able to restart.

"These disruptions will cost lives and upend years of progress against this virus," says Benoît. "Every day that passes is an emergency for millions of people for whom PEPFAR is a lifeline."

These disruptions will cost lives and upend years of progress against this virus. Avril Benoît, chief executive officer of MSF USA

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Share this

PEPFAR-supported programming has been heavily integrated into key aspects of the broader health systems of partner countries over the last 20 plus years and as a result the consequences of these disruptions have been far-reaching. For this reason, some of the services affected go beyond purely HIV treatment and prevention, such as in Uganda, where PEPFAR-funded aspects of infectious disease surveillance and response, including for Ebola virus, have been stopped.

"When MSF first started treating people with HIV/AIDS in South Africa 25 years ago, there were no antiretroviral medicines on the shelves, every diagnosis felt like a death sentence, and communities were desperately trying to curb the virus' spread," says Ellman.

Since then, PEPFAR support has helped save more than 25 million lives and encouraged the fight against HIV to be a truly global one. But continued success relies on continued access to the full range of HIV-related programmes, services, and goods including prevention services and treatment, population-specific and targeted programmes, programmes related to gender-based violence, and other critical areas.

As healthcare providers, we are deeply concerned by these disruptions to this lifesaving programme.

"Even temporary interruptions to key components of PEPFAR will harm people at risk of acquiring HIV and people living with HIV," says Benoît. "We urge the US government to immediately resume all funding of critical humanitarian and health aid, including the full range of PEPFAR operations."