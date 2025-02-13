A woman in Kampala, Uganda, holds her HIV treatment drugs in May 2022. Hundreds of thousands of Ugandans living with HIV are not on antiretroviral medication, and concerns are growing that a US executive order could affect access to HIV prevention and treatment, largely funded by PEPFAR.

THE temporary closure of truck-stop clinics across Zimbabwe, following a recent cessation of USAID funding has raised alarm over a potential surge in HIV cases among high-risk populations, particularly long-distance truck drivers and sex workers.

These clinics have played a vital role in providing HIV prevention, testing, and treatment services in border towns and high-traffic areas.

However, they have been temporarily closed due to the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump's America First policy.

Speaking in a parliamentary session Tuesday, Member of Parliament for Hwange West Vusumuzi Moyo urged the Ministry of Health to take immediate action and look for alternative funding sources to ensure vulnerable communities continue to receive the necessary support in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"Without funding for laboratory tests, HIV counselling and antiretroviral medications, many truck drivers and sex workers who rely on these clinics may not have access to crucial HIV-related healthcare services. In turn, this could result in an increase in undiagnosed HIV cases and the lack of consistency of the ART adherence, both of which contribute to higher transmission rates," he said.

"With funding cuts, the sustainability of these services is at risk and the impact could be felt in high HIV prevalence, decreased access to care and return to higher transmission rates.

"To mitigate these effects, it is essential to explore and implore the Ministry of Health to seek alternative funding models and to strengthen our local healthcare system to ensure that the vulnerable population continues to receive the support they need in the fight against HIV/AIDS."

Meanwhile, Population Solutions for Health (PSH) New Start Centres have temporarily halted services for patients on ART and those seeking PrEP refills.

Approximately 1.2 million Zimbabweans benefit from the U.S President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and over 1,600 public hospitals and clinics have received training and technical support from the US government.