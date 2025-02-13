Lesotho: Mofomobe Attacks NSS Over Shooting

...claims agency wants to destroy evidence

Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, has accused the National Security Service (NSS) of attempting to derail investigations into his shooting incident.

Speaking at a press briefing at the BNP Centre in Maseru this week, Mr Mofomobe alleged that the spy agency was interfering with police investigations into his shooting, which occurred last month.

Mr Mofomobe was shot three times outside his home in Lesia, Ha-Thetsane, while escorting his friend, Mohato Seleke, to the gate. He revealed that the police had made significant progress in their investigation and were close to making arrests.

However, he raised concerns about the NSS's involvement, claiming the agency was attempting to take away crucial evidence that could lead to an arrest.

"I told Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara and Minister of Health Selibe Mochoboroane about my concerns during their visit to my home after I was discharged from a Bloemfontein hospital," Mr Mofomobe said.

"NSS wants to destroy this case. They have fully inserted themselves into this investigation, which is under police jurisdiction. They want to take crucial evidence that could lead to an arrest. This is unacceptable."

Mr Mofomobe went further, questioning whether the NSS might have been involved in the assassination attempt.

"The NSS's behaviour raises suspicions. Investigating crimes in Lesotho is the responsibility of the police. Yet, the NSS is trying to interfere with crucial evidence. This makes me suspect their involvement," he said.

Mr Mofomobe vowed to continue his work as a Member of Parliament despite the shooting ordeal.

"No bullets will scare us. We will not stop exposing corruption in this government, including exposing ministers awarding tenders to their companies. We will only stop when we are dead," he said.

In response, NSS Director General Itumeleng "Mango" Letsepe denied the allegations, saying, "I don't know anything about the matters he is raising."

This is not the first time Mr Mofomobe has clashed with the NSS.

In November 2023, he sued Prime Minister Sam Matekane for M5 million after the then-NSS Director General, Pheello Ralenkoane, implicated him in the murder of journalist Ralikonelo Joki. Mr Ralenkoane also accused him of threatening national security by allegedly siphoning classified information from a dismissed NSS officer, Ithabeleng Pitso. This matter is still pending before the High Court.

Mr Joki was killed in May 2023, and his four alleged murderers--Moabi Sesioane (32), Mothusi Tlelase (31), Sootho Liphoto (35), and Kamo Phakoe (35)--are currently standing trial before the High Court.

Mr Mofomobe also attacked the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) for allegedly wrongfully charging former Ministry of Energy Principal Secretary, Themba Sopeng, in connection with the incomplete M86 million Ha Belo power station project.

He accused Prime Minister Matekane of pressuring the DCEO to lay charges to appease the World Bank, which funded the project.

"I have an audio recording of discussions about who should be charged in the Ha Belo matter. One suspect was reportedly excluded because they bought cattle during the RFP second anniversary celebrations," Mr Mofomobe claimed.

"The Prime Minister allegedly told the DCEO to charge at least two people to quieten the World Bank's concerns over the mismanagement of funds. However, instead of targeting the real culprits, they charged the wrong people," he said.

He further accused the DCEO of selectively targeting political opponents while ignoring genuine cases of corruption.

"The DCEO is being used as a political tool to fight political battles. It should focus on those squandering government funds rather than arresting innocent people," he said.

Prime Minister's Attaché, Thapelo Mabote, dismissed Mr Mofomobe's allegations as baseless and lacking evidence.

"These are merely allegations. Courts determine guilt, not opinions. If he had evidence, including names of those arrested, it would make it easier to respond," Mr Mabote said.

DCEO spokesperson, 'Matlhokomelo Senoko, also refuted the claims, insisting that the agency operates within the law.

"As the DCEO, we base our investigations on facts and conduct them within legal parameters. We do not act under external pressure," she said.