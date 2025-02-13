Liberia: Mayor Siafa Says MCC Manages 28 Percent of All Wastes in Monrovia, Rallies for City's Beautification

Monrovia — The Mayor of the Monrovia City Corporation Jonn-Charuk Siafa at the start of the "Monrovia Week" decried the alarming situation of waste in the city of Monrovia.

The Monrovia Week is dedicated to showcase the beautification of Liberia's city.

At the start of the week-long celebration, Mayor Siafa led the grand parade from Broad Street to the Monrovia City Corporation.

At the indoor program, the 28th Mayor of the city of Monrovia called residents of Monrovia to come together to transform one of Africa's oldest cities.

According to the Mayor, Monrovia is faced with multifaceted challenges. The streets, he says, grapple with waste that chokes the waterways and mars Monrovia's beauty.

"Our economy is under duress, and our youth needs greater opportunities. It is a stark reality that only 28% of our city's waste is currently managed effectively -an untenable situation demanding immediate and decisive action," Monrovia City Mayor Siafa Declares.

He added: "Monrovia, our beloved capital, is more than just a city--it is the pulsating heart of our nation, embodying resilience, hope, and the shared dreams of all its inhabitants."

The theme of the week-long celebration is "The Monrovia We Want". Mayor Siafa says the theme is not merely a slogan, rather, is a robust call to action.

"A clarion call that encourages every one of us to forge a city that stands as a standard of cleanliness, safety, inclusiveness, and prosperity," he said.

The Mayor of the City of Monrovia added: "It symbolizes our collective aspiration to elevate Monrovia to showcase the best of Liberia."

Mayor Siafa furthers that Monrovia Week is a key moment for civic reawakening, community solidarity, and a recommitment to the sustainable development of Liberia's urban landscape.

He disclosed that through a series of cultural exhibitions, business expos, and community-driven environmental initiatives, the Monrovia City Corporation reaffirms that it is resolved to rejuvenate the city and reaffirm its status as a beacon of progress on the African continent.

"While some of us today only see and know a Monrovia where the streets litter with garbage inhabited by unregulated petty trading, cluttered sidewalks and loud noise from street hawking, loud speakers from religious houses and bars others remember a Monrovia of yesteryears, a city teeming with promise under the Liberian sun," he said.

Mayor Siafa continues: "It was a place where the streets marched in orderly rows, as clean and welcoming as the smiles of market vendors calling out their wares. These vibrant markets, alive with the colors of fresh produce and the sounds of haggling, formed the pulsating heart of our community."

"I remember Rivoli Cinema flickered with tales from distant lands, while Ducor Hotel and Hotel Africa stood as symbols of hospitality, welcoming visitors from across the globe," he said.

Mayor Siafa declared that he committed to revitalizing Monrovia. "I envisage a city that is not only clean and green but also thriving and inclusive--a city that attracts investments, nurtures tourism and embraces innovative solutions for sustainable urban development.