Ghana Needs Nat'l Vision - Archbishop Duncan Williams

Archbishop Nicolas Duncan Williams, the General Overseer of the Action Faith Chapel International, has called for a national vision to serve as a development blueprint.

He explained that this would enable the country "avoid groping in darkness in its development aspirations."

Archbishop Duncan Williams made the call when he delivered a word of exhortation at the Speaker of Parliament's First Breakfast Prayer Meeting of the Ninth Parliament of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship (PCF) in Accra, on Tuesday.

He noted: "until Ghana has a national vision where all political parties will bring together their manifestos for Parliament to shape and align with our national vision for 25 years or more, we will continue to walk in darkness".

He advised Members of Parliament (MPs) to put aside their political differences, politicisation of issues and work towards a sustainable national development.

He cited countries like Rwanda, China, India, and Singapore that had between 50 and 100 years national vision to drive their development plans.

Archbishop Duncan Williams explained that a national vision would prevent the vicious cycle of waste of resources, and ensure continuation of the country's development trajectory, no matter which political party that would be in office.

He urged the government to create a conducive environment for the youth to develop, to avoid their daily visits to various embassies for visas to travel outside for greener pastures.

Archbishop Nicolas Duncan Williams asked Ghanaians not to take the peace in the country for granted, saying "the fact of the matter is that I have never felt peace and being at home like I do when I arrived at the Kotoka International Airport. It does not matter the privileges that are given to me and honours bestowed upon me".

Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S. K. Bagbin, asked parliamentarians to eschew personal egoism, indiscipline, and superiority complex and exhibit exemplary leadership to promote unity, healthier and stronger parliamentary work for sustainable national development.

Mr Bagbin noted that Parliament was the bedrock of democracy, and not an avenue for politicking or religious fanaticism, and urged parliamentarians to be guided by national interest.

The Speaker asked them to conduct themselves properly so that they could be remembered for doing the right things and not promoters of brute and indecency.

"Your legacy must inspire greatness, set an example for the youth and be a catalyst for change," he advised the parliamentarians.

The meeting was under the auspices of the Speaker, which was held on the theme: "A better and a stronger parliament".

In attendance were MPs, ministers of State and the clergy, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, President of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship, Kwaku Asante-Boateng, Vice President of the Parliamentary Christian Fellowship, Ebenezer Djietrior, the Clerk to Parliament, and Voices of Democracy.

The Speaker's Prayer meeting is organised by the PCF at the beginning of each meeting of Parliament, to commit the House into the hands of God and seek divine guidance. - GNA