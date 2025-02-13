Ethiopia: President On Working Visits to Germany, Ethiopia

President John Dramani Mahama has left Ghana on a two-nation working visit to Germany and Ethiopia.

The President's first stop will be in Munich, Germany, where he'll be participating in the opening session of the Munich Security Conference today Thursday, February 13, 2025.

"In a fast evolving complex geopolitical environment where security is high on the agenda, it is necessary for the voices of prominent African leaders to be heard on the subject," Presidential spokesperson and Minister for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, told presidential reporters in Accra yesterday.

As chairman of the Tana Forum, President Mahama, Mr Ofosu said would also be speaking at a side event being organised by Tana Forum where he'll be outlining his vision and perspectives on the emerging security challenge on the African continent and beyond.

Related Articles

The Tana Forum is a platform for African leaders and key stakeholders to collaboratively engage on African-led solutions to security.

According to Mr Ofosu, President Mahama is scheduled also to engage in bilateral discussions with a number of works leaders and organisations on a broad range of issues.

He said that the discussions would centre on mutual cooperations between Ghana and the respective countries on how diplomatic ties between the countries and Ghana could be strengthened.

"After that, he'll head to Addis Ababa to participate in the annual Africa Union Conference where he will also be engaged in a number of activities involving bilateral discussions," he added.

The President is expected home on Monday, February 17, 2025.