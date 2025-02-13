African Development Bank to Launch 2025 Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook Report for Africa

announcement

What: Launch of African Development Bank's 2025 Africa's Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook report

Who: African Development Bank Group President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina; African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals (ETTIM), Ambassador Albert Muchanga; African Ministers of Economy and Finance; global and regional economic experts

When: 14 February 2025; 11.00 am - 1 pm Eastern Africa Time (GMT+3)

Where: Sheraton Hotel, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; and online

The African Development Bank Group will launch the 2025 edition of its Africa's Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook (MEO) report on the sidelines of the 38th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Published biannually in the first and fourth quarters, the report serves policymakers, development partners, global investors, researchers, and other stakeholders.

The Africa's Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook Report responds to a critical need for timely economic data amid global uncertainty, offering evidence-based insights into economic trends across the continent and its short- to medium-term outlook. Against the backdrop of persistent global and regional shocks, the 2025 report highlights the resilience of African economies and advocates for bold policy actions to sustain the recovery and mitigate risks.

Speakers:

The launch will feature a panel discussion and remarks from African leaders and development experts, including:

Ato Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance of Ethiopia

Amb Albert Muchanga, African Union Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals (ETTIM)

Seedy K. M. Keita, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Republic of The Gambia

Dr. Mothae Maruping, Chairperson, The African Risk Capacity (ARC) Group Board

Dr Hanan Morsy, Deputy Executive Secretary and Chief Economist of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa

Dr. Alemayehu Taffesse, Program Leader - Development Strategies and Governance, International Food Policy Research Institute

Prof Kevin Chika Urama, Chief Economist and Vice President, African Development Bank Group

The event will conclude with a press conference, offering journalists an opportunity to engage with senior executives of the African Development Bank and the African Union Commission for further insights.

To view the event livestream: click here for English and here for French

Join the conversation: #AfricaMEO2025