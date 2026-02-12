39th African Union Summit - With His Four Cardinal Points, the African Development Bank Plans to Accelerate Agenda 2063

Dr Sidi Ould Tah, President of the Bank Group, will lead a high-level delegation to Addis Ababa for the 39th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

This mission marks a seminal moment for the continent's premier development finance institution as it represents Dr Ould Tah's first attendance at the AU Summit since assuming the presidency on September 1, 2025.

Arriving with a decisive mandate of commitment and partnership, the president will signal the Bank Group's unwavering support for African priorities, positioning the institution as the primary engine for the continent's structural transformation.

At the Summit, the Bank president will outline the Bank's "Four Cardinal Points" strategic vision designed to bridge Africa's financing gap, secure financial sovereignty, harness the demographic dividend, and build resilient infrastructure through the local transformation of natural resources.

Anchored to the Four Cardinal Points vision is the Bank's New African Financial Architecture, known as NAFA, which is a framework to mobilise large-scale financial resources to meet Africa's growing development needs and bridge the financing gap hampering socio-economic progress.

Under this vision, the Bank Group has already made major progress, notably the historic replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF), the Group's concessional window serving Africa's most vulnerable countries. At the 17th replenishment meeting, the ADF mobilised $11 billion in pledges, with the participation of 24 African countries, 19 of which were contributing for the first time.

On day two of the Summit, Dr Ould Tah will address Heads of State and Government, articulating a roadmap that aligns the Bank's Four Cardinal Points priorities with the AU's Agenda 2063. Beyond the plenary, the president will conduct a series of high-level bilateral meetings with continental leaders and international partners to deepen strategic cooperation.

The Bank Group, in coordination with the AU and partners, will participate in several high-impact events designed to address the continent's most pressing challenges.

They include:

the presentation of the 10th African Visa Openness Index,

a Heads of State and ministerial meetings with Africa CDC on health financing,

the 2nd Italy-Africa Summit, which will take stock of progress made by Italy's Mattei Plan for Africa,

the annual African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) dinner, in partnership with the African Union and Nutrition International, a strategic meeting promoting the importance of early childhood nutrition.

From record-breaking resource mobilisation to the "Four Cardinal Points" vision, follow the Bank's participation in the AU Summit via our social media channels and discover how the Bank Group is transforming ambition into action.